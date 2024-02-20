Crockett ISD Holds Open House For Ag Department

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) is inviting the public to an open house to show off the renovated and expanded ag department, complete with new classroom space and state-of-the-art welding equipment.

As many trades hurt for trained employees, many young people are deciding to go into skilled trades, instead of a four-year college. Parents, too, are asking schools to help kids be prepared for real world jobs when they finish high school.

The Messenger has reported on CISD’s forklift certification program, which looks to produce 50-or-so certified forklift operators each year, along with other programs the district has implemented to graduate students with skills and certifications to immediately find good-paying jobs.

The ag renovation, which was coupled with a new cosmetology center, (see story in next week’s edition) cost a total of $3.5 million, none of which came from tax increases, but from existing funds.

Those attending the open house will notice the expanded area for ag students and the new classroom area, but it’s some of the equipment which has CISD Superintendent John Emerich most excited.

“We purchased a plasma cutting machine, which actually cuts steel and is computer operated,” Emerich explained. “We can stick a big piece of sheet metal in there and it will cut out intricate designs instead of the students having to fabricate many tiny parts. It’s allowed the students to focus more on the actual building of the machinery than all the little parts.”

Knowledge of this type of equipment will also help them find jobs at even the most advanced companies. The welding instructor for the program, Rhett Wilson, has worked for large companies and has years of experience and is assisting the students to understand what types of projects and skills will make them more “hireable” after graduation.

Emerich said these projects were not conceived by accident, after parents and students told Emerich ag mechanics and welding were two of the areas they were most interested in learning. The floral program also has a space to work in now, complete with professional walk-in cooler for the kids’ designs.

“The students actually did the floral design and arrangements for a wedding during the Christmas break,” Emerich said. “They’re hoping to expand and do some more and maybe make some money for the program, but mainly, to gain more experience.”

Emerich is looking forward to showing off what the district has been working on, saying this is part of CISD’s “One town, one school, one family” motto, creating real opportunities for students and offering potential business owners proof there is a viable and trained work-ready force already in place.

The CISD AG open house will be Thursday, Feb. 22, beginning at 4:30, with burgers and chips on sale with the proceeds to help Houston County Fair Participants.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]