Mixed Messages on COVID-19 Safety Precautions

No Mask Mandates but Gov. Seeks Out-of-State Healthcare Workers

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – To paraphrase Michael Corleone, “Just when we thought we were out, they pulled us back in,” or so it seems, in the battle against COVID-19.

Over the late spring and early parts of the summer, the numbers began to drop as more and more people got vaccinated against the virus and the masks came off. Now, unfortunately, the numbers are going back up and the signals being sent out from Austin are confusing, at best.

In March of this year, the Texas Education Agency provided local school boards with full authority to determine their local mask policy.

Two months later, Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA 36 which prohibited “… governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials from requiring or mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus. Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.”

Last week, the TEA issued new guidelines which indicated Texas school districts would not be required to conduct contact tracing this year if a student contracts COVID-19.

Furthermore, according to Bryan Lopez with the Texas Tribune, “The agency still recommends that parents be notified if the district learns of a child who has potentially been exposed to the virus. But with the relaxation of contact tracing, such notification will not be mandatory.”

With the first day of school rapidly approaching, two of the state’s largest school districts, Dallas ISD and Austin ISD, have basically told the governor we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our students safe and implemented mask mandates. Houston ISD has indicated they will vote on a mask mandate at the district’s board meeting later this week.

As of Aug. 9, the seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas was hovering at the 10,000 mark. Prior to Monday, the average had not reached 10,000 or more since Feb. 8. Also on Monday, 9,462 patients were hospitalized with the Coronavirus, the most since Feb. 6.

While Gov. Abbott has so far been steadfast in refusing to reverse his stand on mask mandates, on Monday of this week, he announced a series of actions “… the State of Texas is taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The Governor has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. The Governor is also directing TDEM and DSHS to increase vaccination availability across the state and encourages all Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Hold on folks! It looks like the bumpy ride of trying to navigate the landscape of COVID-19 has a few more twists and turns in store for us.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.