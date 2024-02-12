Kennard Lions Club Award Young Man For Art 

By Greg Ritchie

KENNARD – The Kennard Lions Club recently presented their certificate and $75 check to Elijah Wright, for his winning entry in the Lions “Peace Poster Contest.” Over 600,000 entries were logged for the competition this year, with Kennard Lion Secretary Sheryl Pilkington saying the young man, “won our hearts with his entry.”

The Kennard Lions have recently welcomed several new members, as the group had been hoping to add more members and keep the club active.

Elijah’s mother April was able to get The Messenger in contact with the young man, who in spite of being interviewed for the very first time, was not nervous and happy to speak about the award.

“It was a picture of a dove with a branch in its mouth and it had the word ‘Peace’ over it,” Elijah said. “I got the idea from Noah and the worldwide flood, when the dove brought back the branch as a sign of peace and hope.”

Elijah said drawing is not necessarily his first love, playing several musical instruments and overall a creative young man, but noted winning the prize will probably encourage him to work on his art, even more.

Starting his first year in sixth grade at Kennard Middle School, Elijah will be contributing to the KISD Tiger legacy by starting baseball this fall.

Elijah is not just creative, but practical and careful, too. When asked how he was getting used to middle school with all those bigger kids, he had wise advice.

“I just try to stay out of the way,” Elijah said, causing laughter from mom April and this reporter, alike.

Enjoying science and math in school, Elijah admitted he has a passion for roller-blading.

Where does young Elijah enjoy to go roller-blading?

“Anywhere there is a paved surface!” April sighed.

