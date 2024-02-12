Elite Fitness “Glory” Squad Brings Home First Prize

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The “Glory” cheer squad from Elite Fitness in Grapeland won first place in their level at a redline competition event near Austin. The win qualifies the team to compete in the Redline Southern Showdown later this year.

Squad members Claire Laningham, Daria Konkova, Elle Brown, Hailey Utley, Chloe Moore, Caroline King, Brooke Brown and Mia Board took the title and had the highest score, too.

The teams range in age from 12-18 and are classified due to skill, more than age. The “Glory” squad is a senior-level team, required to perform three separate stunts.

The girls come to Elite Fitness to train with the award-winning teams, thanks to the instructors and staff. The girls on the “Glory” team are mostly from Houston County, with one from Palestine and one from Slocum.

The young ladies will be cooking up some barbecue sandwiches which they will deliver Friday, Feb. 16, to help raise money for their upcoming meets. For more information or to place your order, please contact Elite Fitness at (936) 687-1009.

Owned by Brad and Channin Spisak for the past 12 years or so, Channin was humble about the great success the Grapeland facility has produced in that time.

“It’s just God blessing us to work hard. And super thankful God keeps an eye on the gym,” Channin said. “If we all keep faith in Him and keep pushing to do good and help people, we hope we will continue to help the kids be successful.”

“Glory” will be competing in the Grand Nationals in Orlando, Florida in April.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]