Texas Legislature Passes Property Tax Legislation

By Trent Ashby, Texas State Representative

AUSTIN – The Texas House of Representatives gave final approval to three pieces of legislation, which will deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history. Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) issued the following comments in response to the passage of the property tax relief package:

“Property tax relief has been the number one priority for me and my constituents from day one of this legislative session,” said Ashby. “Members of both chambers have put in countless hours over the last seven months to produce the most sweeping and comprehensive property tax proposal in the history of our state, which will provide measurable relief to the homeowners and businesses alike.”

Highlights of the $18 billion tax cut legislation include:

Over $12 billion to reduce the school property tax rate for all homeowners and commercial properties

Every homeowner with a homestead exemption (approximately 5.7 million homeowners) will see an increase from $40,000 to $100,000 on their homestead exemption

Non-homestead properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties, will experience a 20% cap on appraised values as a 3-year pilot program

Legislation will also include savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards for counties with a population over 75,000.

“Though this property tax package took longer to finalize than anticipated, I believe the painstaking process of perfecting this historic victory for taxpayers reflects the Legislature’s unwavering commitment to deliver real and meaningful property tax relief to the people of Texas,” Ashby continued. “As a co-author for SB 2, SB 3, and HJR 2, I’m proud to have played a role in delivering the largest property tax cut in Texas history, and I remain committed to prioritizing policies that help further alleviate the burden property taxes place on Texas taxpayers.”

Trent Ashby is in his sixth term as a member of the Texas House of Representatives. He is the Chair of the House Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism while also serving on the House Committee on Transportation. He currently represents a six-county region that includes: Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Trinity, and Tyler Counties

###