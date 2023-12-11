Crockett Man Arrested for Burglary of Home

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) arrested a local man, accused of burglary of a home where a juvenile was present at the time.

According to the probable cause statement, CPD Officer Caleb Newsome was on patrol when he was dispatched to a call from a juvenile claiming someone was trying to break into their house on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 2.

When Newsome made contact with the juvenile, he learned she had heard footsteps outside the house and alleged her mother’s former boyfriend, Crockett resident Juan Garcia had forced his way into her room, before she retreated into the kitchen. She told CPD Garcia then allegedly went into the living room and left the residence through the front door.

Newsome observed the window to the juvenile’s room was open and learned Garcia had allegedly left the home after he heard her calling 911. She stated they had changed the locks in the home recently in order to prevent Garcia from entering the residence.

Garcia

Newsome gathered information, including an approximate location for Garcia and the type of car he drove. Newsome was able to locate the vehicle and stated he ran the license plate number and confirmed the car belonged to Garcia.

Garcia was quickly located laying down in a wooded area nearby and when apprehended, allegedly told CPD officers he had forcibly entered the home. While searching Garcia, a piece of jewelry was found in his back pocket, which was later confirmed to have been taken from the residence.

Garcia was arrested and transported to Houston County Jail where he received a bond of $20,000, charged with burglary of a habitation, a Class Two Felony and bonded out of jail the next day.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]