TABC Girls' Basketball Rankings Jan. 10

Will Johnson
Special to The Messenger

Class 6A

1. Desoto (18-1)

2. Summer Creek (25-2)

3. San Antonio Clark (22-2)

4. Duncanville (23-4)

5. Coppell (27-0)

6. Shadow Creek (20-2)

7. Plano East (23-3)

8. South Grand Prairie (20-3)

9. Austin High (19-2)

10. Laredo United South (24-4)

11. Tompkins (26-2)

12. Braswell (23-2)

13. Houston Memorial (17-4)

14. Clear Brook (23-4)

15. Cedar Hill (18-7)

16. Tomball Memorial (19-3)

17. Deer Park (17-3)

18. Seven Lakes (24-4)

19. Langham Creek (16-6)

20. Plano (10-5)

21. Ft Worth Boswell (20-6)

22. Converse Judson (22-5)

23. Frenship (18-5)

24. Southlake Carroll (18-4)

25. Rockwall (17-8)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (21-0)

2. Frisco Liberty (23-4)

3. McKinney North (21-1)

4. Frisco Memorial (22-5)

5. Manvel (25-2)

6. Amarillo (18-5)

7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2)

8. Lubbock Cooper (17-4)

9. Georgetown (19-6)

10. CC Veterans Memorial (26-2)

11. Lake Dallas (20-4)

12. Mansfield Timberview (14-8)

13. El Paso Burges (19-2)

14. Pflugerville (21-5)

15. El Paso Andress (19-2)

16. Royse City (21-3)

17. Frisco Lone Star (14-7)

18. Dallas Highland Park (16-8)

19. Kingwood Park (14-8)

20. El Paso Chapin (21-3)

21. Lubbock Monterey (20-6)

22. Boerne Champion (20-5)

23. Frisco Reedy (14-8)

24. Brownsville Veterans (19-7)

25. Crandall (17-4)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (24-0)

2. Hardin-Jefferson (21-4)

3. Fredericksburg (23-2)

4. Canyon (16-5)

5. Brownsboro (24-2)

6. Kennedale (22-5)

7. Midlothian Heritage (20-5)

8. La Vega (20-4)

9. Sunnyvale (19-6)

10. Boerne (21-3)

11. Glen Rose (23-4)

12. Levelland (18-2)

13. Beeville Jones (23-2)

14. Sanger (19-4)

15. El Paso Mountain View (17-4)

16. Decatur (16-3)

17. Rockport-Fulton (20-7)

18. Navarro (23-5)

19. Seminole (16-5)

20. West Oso (15-6)

21. Palestine (24-4)

22. Canton (18-6)

23. Stephenville (17-8)

24. Devine (17-6)

25. El Paso San Elizario (18-4)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (22-1)

2. Shallowater (21-1)

3. Fairfield (24-1)

4. Brownfield (15-3)

5. Peaster (22-4)

6. Jim Ned (21-1)

7. Winnsboro (20-5)

8. Idalou (19-5)

9. Woodville (21-4)

10. Bishop (17-6)

11. Lyford (22-3)

12. Gunter (17-7)

13. Nocona (23-4)

14. Columbus (24-0)

15. New Waverly (18-0)

16. Central Heights (23-3)

17. Holliday (19-2)

18. Poth (19-3)

19. Pottsboro (21-4)

20. Franklin (11-4)

21. Whitesboro (19-6)

22. Ponder (12-11)

23. Aransas Pass (18-8)

24. Edgewood (20-7)

25. Little River Academy (17-7)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (18-0)

2. Martins Mill (22-3)

3. Lipan (18-5)

4. Douglass (20-3)

5. Lovelady (22-4)

6. Wellington (18-5)

7. Muenster (20-3)

8. LaPoynor (17-5)

9. New Home (18-6)

10. Sudan (14-10)

11. Sundown (18-7)

12. Alvord (17-9)

13. Panhandle (16-8)

14. Port Aransas (18-5)

15. San Saba (20-5)

16. Cisco (17-6)

17. Harper (16-4)

18. Stamford (22-2)

19. Archer City (14-8)

20 Clarendon (13-12)

21. Weimar (16-7)

22. Woden (16-8)

23. Goldthwaite (17-7)

24. Farwell (20-4)

25. Mason (18-7)

Class 1A

1. Sands (20-3)

2. Nazareth (14-10)

3. Huckabay (23-5)

4. Robert Lee (20-2)

5. Priddy (18-4)

6. Borden County (17-6)

7. Neches (17-3)

8. Hermleigh (19-7)

9. Chireno (17-5)

10. Roscoe Highland (17-5)

11. Jayton (17-6)

12. Irion County (20-2)

13. McMullen County (20-5)

14. Slidell (17-6)

15. Graford (16-4)

16. Veribest (11-5)

17. Moulton (17-6)

18. Westbrook (18-6)

19. Wells (17-7)

20. Lingleville (15-5)

21. Richland Springs (19-5)

22. Eden (19-4)

23. Klondike (20-5)

24. Rocksprings (17-8)

25. Spur (18-6)

