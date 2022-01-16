TABC Girls’ Basketball Rankings Jan. 10

Special to The Messenger
Class 6A
1. Desoto (18-1)
2. Summer Creek (25-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (22-2)
4. Duncanville (23-4)
5. Coppell (27-0)
6. Shadow Creek (20-2)
7. Plano East (23-3)
8. South Grand Prairie (20-3)
9. Austin High (19-2)
10. Laredo United South (24-4)
11. Tompkins (26-2)
12. Braswell (23-2)
13. Houston Memorial (17-4)
14. Clear Brook (23-4)
15. Cedar Hill (18-7)
16. Tomball Memorial (19-3)
17. Deer Park (17-3)
18. Seven Lakes (24-4)
19. Langham Creek (16-6)
20. Plano (10-5)
21. Ft Worth Boswell (20-6)
22. Converse Judson (22-5)
23. Frenship (18-5)
24. Southlake Carroll (18-4)
25. Rockwall (17-8)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (21-0)
2. Frisco Liberty (23-4)
3. McKinney North (21-1)
4. Frisco Memorial (22-5)
5. Manvel (25-2)
6. Amarillo (18-5)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2)
8. Lubbock Cooper (17-4)
9. Georgetown (19-6)
10. CC Veterans Memorial (26-2)
11. Lake Dallas (20-4)
12. Mansfield Timberview (14-8)
13. El Paso Burges (19-2)
14. Pflugerville (21-5)
15. El Paso Andress (19-2)
16. Royse City (21-3)
17. Frisco Lone Star (14-7)
18. Dallas Highland Park (16-8)
19. Kingwood Park (14-8)
20. El Paso Chapin (21-3)
21. Lubbock Monterey (20-6)
22. Boerne Champion (20-5)
23. Frisco Reedy (14-8)
24. Brownsville Veterans (19-7)
25. Crandall (17-4)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (24-0)
2. Hardin-Jefferson (21-4)
3. Fredericksburg (23-2)
4. Canyon (16-5)
5. Brownsboro (24-2)
6. Kennedale (22-5)
7. Midlothian Heritage (20-5)
8. La Vega (20-4)
9. Sunnyvale (19-6)
10. Boerne (21-3)
11. Glen Rose (23-4)
12. Levelland (18-2)
13. Beeville Jones (23-2)
14. Sanger (19-4)
15. El Paso Mountain View (17-4)
16. Decatur (16-3)
17. Rockport-Fulton (20-7)
18. Navarro (23-5)
19. Seminole (16-5)
20. West Oso (15-6)
21. Palestine (24-4)
22. Canton (18-6)
23. Stephenville (17-8)
24. Devine (17-6)
25. El Paso San Elizario (18-4)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (22-1)
2. Shallowater (21-1)
3. Fairfield (24-1)
4. Brownfield (15-3)
5. Peaster (22-4)
6. Jim Ned (21-1)
7. Winnsboro (20-5)
8. Idalou (19-5)
9. Woodville (21-4)
10. Bishop (17-6)
11. Lyford (22-3)
12. Gunter (17-7)
13. Nocona (23-4)
14. Columbus (24-0)
15. New Waverly (18-0)
16. Central Heights (23-3)
17. Holliday (19-2)
18. Poth (19-3)
19. Pottsboro (21-4)
20. Franklin (11-4)
21. Whitesboro (19-6)
22. Ponder (12-11)
23. Aransas Pass (18-8)
24. Edgewood (20-7)
25. Little River Academy (17-7)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (18-0)
2. Martins Mill (22-3)
3. Lipan (18-5)
4. Douglass (20-3)
5. Lovelady (22-4)
6. Wellington (18-5)
7. Muenster (20-3)
8. LaPoynor (17-5)
9. New Home (18-6)
10. Sudan (14-10)
11. Sundown (18-7)
12. Alvord (17-9)
13. Panhandle (16-8)
14. Port Aransas (18-5)
15. San Saba (20-5)
16. Cisco (17-6)
17. Harper (16-4)
18. Stamford (22-2)
19. Archer City (14-8)
20 Clarendon (13-12)
21. Weimar (16-7)
22. Woden (16-8)
23. Goldthwaite (17-7)
24. Farwell (20-4)
25. Mason (18-7)
Class 1A
1. Sands (20-3)
2. Nazareth (14-10)
3. Huckabay (23-5)
4. Robert Lee (20-2)
5. Priddy (18-4)
6. Borden County (17-6)
7. Neches (17-3)
8. Hermleigh (19-7)
9. Chireno (17-5)
10. Roscoe Highland (17-5)
11. Jayton (17-6)
12. Irion County (20-2)
13. McMullen County (20-5)
14. Slidell (17-6)
15. Graford (16-4)
16. Veribest (11-5)
17. Moulton (17-6)
18. Westbrook (18-6)
19. Wells (17-7)
20. Lingleville (15-5)
21. Richland Springs (19-5)
22. Eden (19-4)
23. Klondike (20-5)
24. Rocksprings (17-8)
25. Spur (18-6)