Kalin’s Center “Boots and Bling” Fundraiser Saturday

HOUSTON COUNTY – Kailin’s Center’s “Boots and Bling” gala dinner and fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, with many of the same traditions as previous years but with a new, more intimate venue for attendees.

Kalin’s Center is a non-profit organization located in Crockett and serving Houston and Trinity counties. Started in 2001, the center provides a safe and child-friendly environment for abused children to tell their story. Child victims are assisted up to the age of 18 years for: sexual, emotional, and physical abuse as well as child neglect and child witnesses of crimes and their non-offending family members.

Children who allege or are suspected of abuse are taken to the center where they are interviewed, with law enforcement observing by closed-circuit television, so they can tell their stories. The Messenger has reported on many cases where adults have been arrested based on these interviews along with the expert reviews and analysis of those interviews. It is a wonderful project, with heartbreaking aspects as well – the center features not only interview rooms but a playroom with toys for the kids to relax, along with a bedroom if they need to stay the night and a medical examination room.

The “Boots and Bling” theme means attendees can come in both jeans and western-wear or in their fancy gala outfits; however the mood strikes them. The night includes not only the catered dinner, but both silent and live auctions, the famous cake auction, as well as other surprises during the evening.

Executive Director Leanne Henson had been involved in the Kalin’s Center board of directors and helped organize the gala for many years before being named to lead the center in February. She said going from working the gifts to being in charge of the whole event has been a challenge, but one she has enjoyed.

Kalin’s Center Executive Director Leanne Henson invites the public to Saturday’s “Boots and Bling” fundraiser.

“I do have a great committee made up of nine members of the community to help and they have been great,” Henson said. “We worked to procure the venue, the food and everyone has areas they are handling so just making sure you’re following through and doing what everyone is supposed to be doing.”

The dinner was usually held at the Crockett Civic Center but this year it will be at The Barn at Hickory Creek Ranch, located at 620 Private Road 5050 in Crockett. Henson said the new venue will provide a smaller, more intimate atmosphere.

“We are grateful we were able to use the civic center, but the atmosphere at the new venue should be more warm, cozy, and inviting,” Henson said. We hope everyone who comes out will like the event and the venue where it’s located.”

Money raised from the banquet will go to support the center and to help pay for therapy for those kids who need it. The center is always happy to accept donations of clothes, backpacks, hygiene products and all the other things the kids may need after such an episode.

Tickets are still available – individual tickets cost $50, plus bring some money for the different items in the auctions. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by calling the center at 936-545-9455. Karin’s Center “Boots and Bling” will be Saturday Oct. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

