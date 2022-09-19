Locals Encouraged to Submit Questions for Candidate Forum

Greg’s Corner

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is a section for our Thursday edition where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – The elections are just a little more than a couple of months away and we must all turn our attention to politics. While the elections nationally will hold great importance for everything from control of Congress to important governor’s races – here in Houston County we only have one contested race on this November’s ballot.

District One Justice of the Peace Clyde Black will retire at the end of this year and we must choose his replacement!

There are two candidates in this race: Republican Mike McCreight and Democrat Kevin “KJ” Johnson.

In my short time working for the Messenger, I have been able to get to know both of them – at least a little. I run into them at county events, charity balls and everywhere good people should want to congregate.

Last Saturday, I spoke with both of them in the morning at the Crockett 9/11 Remembrance ceremony. I saw them again later that night helping run the auction at the “Boots and Bling” dinner to benefit Kailin’s Center.

I have found both of them to be kind, smart, good family men – and honestly dedicated to helping the people in this county. But don’t take my word for it…you will soon be able to interact with them and judge for yourself!

The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be holding a “Meet the Candidates” event Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center. It is not a debate, but more of a question and answer period where all are invited to meet and greet the two men.

Both candidates will be given an opportunity to answer the following questions:

1. Please introduce yourself.

2. What do you think makes you the best candidate for this position?

3. In your opinion, what is the most important role the JP performs?

4. What do you plan to do to improve the role of JP?

5. How would you use the position to help unite the communities in your district?

6. What made you decide to run for this position?

7. What are your plans if you are not successful in this election?

8. Why do you think your supporters chose you?

9. What would you say to someone who is undecided or has not been paying attention to this election? Why you?

10. Each candidate had to choose a political party to run for this election. How important is your party to you, and in what ways do you feel you are connected to/different from your national party?

The hope in coming up with these questions is to be able to give each of them plenty of time to tell us who they are and what they intend to do if elected. The Justice of the Peace is an important position – and whomever we elect will be there for four years.

The chamber has been clear there will be no questions from the audience at the event, so if you have a question you would like to be submitted to the candidates, please contact Liza Clark at (936) 544-2359.

This is an important event for Houston County – the only contested race in our county, with two good men competing for the job.

Thanks to the chamber for organizing this event! It takes a lot of work and I know we will all have a good time and support both of these men for at least showing up and trying to make a difference.

One of them will win and the other will no doubt continue to serve his community. But when we get involved – that’s when we all win.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com