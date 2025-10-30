Where to Have Halloween Fun in Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With the swirling winds and falling temperatures, it’s sure starting to feel like fall. Houston County is set for a spook-tacular stretch of Halloween and fall festivities, with local churches, businesses, and community groups joining forces to make sure there’s no shortage of fun for families this week. From chili cook-offs to trunk-or-treats and haunted houses, there’s something happening every night leading up to Halloween — and even after.

Here’s a look at where to find the action:

Percilla Community Church Fall Fest — Wednesday, Oct. 29

6–8 p.m. | Percilla Community Church | Free Admission

Kick off the week with chili, games, inflatables, hayrides, and a whole lot of hometown fun. Guests who bring a canned food donation can enter a prize drawing, combining good food and good deeds.

Mystical Manor Haunted House — Thursday, Oct. 30 – Saturday, Nov. 1

7 p.m. | 1402 E. Loop 304, Crockett | $12–$15

For those who like their Halloween with a fright, Mystical Manor opens its doors for three nights of spine-tingling thrills.

The Ritz Theatre “Hocus Pocus” Showing — Thursday, Oct. 30

6:30 p.m. | 620 E. Houston Ave., Crockett | $10 Admission

Take in a family favorite on the big screen as the classic Halloween comedy Hocus Pocus returns for one night only. Costumes encouraged, laughter guaranteed.

Trick-or-Treat at MidCoast Medical Center — Friday, Oct. 31

4 p.m. | 1100 E. Loop 304, Crockett

Start the evening early with a friendly, safe stop for little ghouls and goblins. Staff will hand out candy and smiles in a welcoming environment for families.

Eastgate Family Church “Hallelujah Party” — Friday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. | 1245 E. Goliad Ave., Crockett

Hot dogs, popcorn, hayrides, games and the famous Candy Rain make this joyful celebration a fall favorite. Everyone’s invited to join the fun.

Hope Fest — Friday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. | Davy Crockett Memorial Park, Crockett

An evening packed with food, inflatables, games and music fills the park as families gather for one of the county’s biggest Halloween celebrations.

Mimsy’s Trunk-or-Treat — Friday, Oct. 31

5–8 p.m. | 1979 E. Fifth St., Crockett

Grab a costume and candy bag for a night of treats and friendly faces at one of Crockett’s most popular trunk-or-treat spots.

Crazy Four Coffee & Books Magic Café — Friday, Oct. 31

5–8 p.m. | 311 E. Goliad Ave., Crockett | $20 Ticketed Event

A magical twist on Halloween night: enjoy coffee, confections, and live entertainment with a bit of spooky sparkle.

Crockett County Museum Trunk-or-Treat and Contest — Friday, Oct. 31

6–9 p.m. | Town Square on Avenue D, Crockett

Costumes, candy and friendly competition come together as local families fill the square for a safe night of Halloween fun.

First Baptist Church of Lovelady Trunk-or-Treat — Friday, Oct. 31

5–7:30 p.m. | 210 South Read St., Lovelady

Decorated car trunks, candy and small-town fellowship make this an ideal stop for families south of Crockett.

PETS (People for the Ethical Treatment of Strays) Fall Event — Saturday, Nov. 1

Noon–6 p.m. | Davy Crockett Memorial Park Pavilion, Crockett

Raffles, youth activities and adoptable pets take center stage in this family-friendly event supporting local animal welfare.

West Side Baptist “Falling for Jesus” Festival — Sunday, Nov. 2

3–5 p.m. | Crockett

Games, fellowship and sweet treats bring the community together for a faith-filled afternoon celebration.

Ephesus Baptist Fall Family Night — Saturday, Nov. 15

5 p.m. | Ephesus Baptist Church

Cap off the fall season with one last evening of family fun, food and fellowship as Ephesus Baptist hosts its annual Fall Family Night.

Whether you’re chasing chills at a haunted house or candy at a trunk-or-treat, Houston County has something happening just about every night this week — and even a few weekends beyond. Grab your costume, pack an appetite, and Happy Halloween 2025!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]