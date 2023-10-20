78th Annual Peanut Festival Weekend in Grapeland 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Older than many in Houston County, the 78th annual Peanut Festival is set for this weekend in Grapeland, with a number and variety of activities set to attract just about everyone. From the traditional parade, to the vendors, food and music in the park, to the homecoming Sandies game – here is brief rundown of what to expect and where to see and be seen this weekend.

The week’s festivities began with a bonfire and pep rally at Sandies’ stadium Wednesday night before the homecoming game Friday against Garrison. With temperatures set to be cool in the morning and evening and highs Saturday in the mid-80’s, the celebration is set to attract huge crowds, thankful for the wonderful weather after a tough summer.

The fun in the park is set to begin Thursday night and for the Saturday parade, make sure to hit town early to get a good spot, although the Grapeland Noon Lions Club will have their traditional golf carts on hand to shuttle people from the parade downtown to the festival in the park.

Here is the lineup of can’t-miss Peanut Festival events:

(Note: there was an error in a previous edition listing the Friday homecoming pep rally at 11:15 a.m. – this will be held at 3:20 p.m. at the high school gym.)

Thursday, Oct. 19

Family Night in the Park begins at 6 p.m., with wristbands available for $20 per person, allowing unlimited access to carnival rides all evening.

Friday, Oct. 20

3:20 p.m. – Homecoming Pep Rally in the Grapeland High School Gym

6 p.m. – Carnival opens in the park

7 p.m. – Grapeland Sandies Homecoming game against Garrison/Crowning of Homecoming Queen

9 p.m. – Concert and dance in the park

Saturday, Oct. 21

8 a.m. – Parade lineup

10 a.m. – Peanut Festival Parade

All day festival in the park with carnival rides, vendors, food, music and more

2 p.m. – Washer Tournament in the Park

7 p.m. – Peanut Queen Coronation at Lorena Shultz Auditorium

Some locals lamented the lack of participation this year in the Peanut Queen competition, with this year’s slate including only two young ladies. Even Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) Superintendent Dr. David Maass told The Messenger it is much more difficult to get young people involved than in previous times. Grapeland is also home to many people who have recently moved to the area, many not yet familiar with the festival and it’s history, traditions and impact on the community. The Messenger hopes this trend will revert to previous years and next year will see more young students throw their hat in the ring for the competition.

The production of each year’s celebration takes most of the year to organize and is the result of thousands of hours of work from the Grapeland Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Grapeland, GISD, local businesses, churches and civic groups. It is a prime example of then an entire community comes together and it takes a large part of the city working together to put on such a large operation.

2023 Peanut Queen Candidates

Some come just for the great food, some for the music, others for the vendors or the parade itself. Many plan family or class reunions during the festival, using the several-day celebration as an excuse to get the whole gang together again.

There are many even in Houston County who have never attended the Peanut Festival and still don’t quite understand what all the fuss is about. The festival is set to once again be the biggest party in the county, attracting big crowds intent on having big fun.

If you haven’t been part of the festival for the last 77 years…maybe it’s time to see the Peanut Festival for yourself.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]