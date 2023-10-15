Local Artist Produces Mural for Re-opening

Local artist Rhonda Price stands by the mural she created as part of the renovation project at the Crockett Walmart®. Price taught art for 27 years in Latexo before retiring to take care of her grandchildren. Now active with her art, she worked all summer with the local and corporate offices to create the perfect design. The store’s associates voted her mural as the best representation of Houston County and it will now be displayed proudly at the store’s entrance. A Houston County native, Price wanted to show off some of the iconic places from our history. Price said she was, “…proud to do this for the community where I grew up.” Price herself made sure she was present when the mural was installed, saying she spent more than 100 hours on the project, with, “…many sleepless nights.” The Walmart® grand opening after the completion of the renovations is set for Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.