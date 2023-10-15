Grapeland ISD Board Recognizes Student Excellence

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) took time to recognize student excellence at their recent board meeting Oct. 9. GISD Superintendent Dr. David Maass sent the following summary of that meeting:

In the maintenance report to the board, ELC (Early Learning Center) renovation will begin Oct. 26 with new doors and windows to be installed. Renovation of DAEP is nearing completion. Softball locker room power is near complete; interior cleaning and painting will follow.

In athletics, Cross Country District matches are coming up, with complete teams for both girls and boys. The next football game is set for Thursday at Shelbyville due to referee shortage. Volleyball is halfway through second round of district rotation and the young team continues to improve. Girls basketball begins Oct. 18.

In the campus report, enrollment: Elementary 313, Junior High 123, High School 160. The current attendance rate is 96%. A stomach bug has effected attendance at all campuses. All campuses are gearing up for Red Ribbon Week, Homecoming, and the Peanut Festival which all take place next week (Oct. 16-20). Fall Break is October 20-24.

Superintendent’s Report: Asbestos removal at W.R. Banks location should be complete Oct. 13. GISD is getting bids to add shade and base for Elementary playground and receiving bids to reroute traffic from Olive St. for drop-off and pick-up for Elementary school. The dedication of “Jerry Richards Field” is set for Homecoming night. The next GISD board meeting is set for Nov. 13, 2023 and will include “Team of 8” training by Walsh Gallegos.

The GISD board also approved:

A one-time stipend of $2, 500.00 to every employee, to be paid the week before Thanksgiving Break.

An additional $500 be added for each year for those teachers who have over 20 years experience. This amends the Grapeland ISD Compensation Plan previous passed by the School Board.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]