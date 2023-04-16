Houston County Youth Basketball League Concludes Another Successful Season

By Coach Tanesiah “Cookie” Williams

Special to the Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Youth Basketball League entered its first season Jan. 14, 2023. The League consisted of 235 members and 23 teams, with ages ranging from four to 14. Every Saturday, games were played for seven weeks, with one Saturday being skills camp day only.

The season wrapped up with 10 team MVPS. Each team did a tremendous job, along with the commitment, dedication and “all hands on deck” from our coaches and parents! Post Season began as we played in the Centerville Youth Basketball Tournament and we concluded the season by participating in the TEXAS YOUTH SHOOTOUT NATIONAL TOURNAMENT in Coldspring, Texas. We had five competing teams, of which three finished with first place trophies and championship rings. Yes, that’s right, they even received championship rings!

Our other two teams competed with high spirits and determination. We are extremely blessed to have had such a successful season! Our goal was to enrich these young children with the knowledge and skills of the game of basketball – to educate while learning and having fun. To introduce the “four F’s:” Faith, Fun, Friendship and Family.

We want to learn the game and style of basketball by having faith that we can do all things through Christ that strengthens us, having fun while playing and creating new friendships between each other! While all being one big family.

None of this could have been accomplished without the help and huge support of our coaching staff, gate and concession workers, parents, clock and bookkeepers, custodial crew, friends, businesses and family.

We appreciate and thank each and everyone! We are looking forward and praying for an even more successful year next season. Stay on the lookout for registration in the fall as we prepare for the upcoming 2024 Houston County Youth Basketball League Season!

Left to Right: Coach Tony Chimney, Rex Pierce, Braylynn Crow, Landon James, Brentley Turrubiartes, Da’Vion Collins, Majic Johnson, Eli Wick, Kaden Waits, Tyler Riemenschneider, Jaxton Frizzell, & Ryan Patterson & Coach AD Smith.

Left to Right: Coach Taylor Murchison, La’Riya White, Piper Murchison, Londyne White, De’Asia Walker, Ki’Nyia Duncan, Ansley Slanina, and kneeling La’Riyah Ervin

Left to Right: Coach Ralph Hightower, Kaeson Montgomery, Kolby Harris, Damian Cruz, Tyrell Beasley, & Coach Tyrone Colter Middle Row: K’Anthony Epps, Jaylynn Crow, Wells Heersink, Demarion Shedd & Kneeling: Kingston Hackett, Percival Strange, & Gabriel Hackett

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]