Crockett Police Identifies Suspect in Hit and Run 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department(CPD) confirms they have located and identified the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident in the Crockett square Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Detective Kerri Bell with CPD immediately began a search of nearby businesses and homes, canvassing the area looking for any video footage that may have captured images to help CPD identify the vehicle or the suspect.

After tracking the vehicle to Crockett Loop 304, Bell was able to secure video from a gas station and positively identify the vehicle, registered out of Brazos County.

Police in Brazos County stopped the vehicle and told the family member driving CPD needed to speak with the male suspect about an incident in Crockett.

Before CPD could contact the family, relatives had searched and found CPD’s online post about the incident and officials report the gentleman driving the vehicle has been cooperative.

He confirmed he was in Crockett that day and it was him in the videos.

The investigation is continuing, and once completed, will go to the district attorney’s office for consideration for indictment. The suspect potentially faces criminal charges.

Detective Bell told The Messenger it was old-fashioned police work that led to identifying the suspect, going door to door and watching hours upon hours of videos trying to track the suspect’s route that morning. She contacted the victim, who is reported to be back in Houston County and recovering, who was said to be pleased and grateful for the work CPD put in to track down the suspect.

CPD Chief Clayton Smith told The Messenger he was proud of his officers doing the hard work of following every lead and not giving up until the investigation led to the suspect. Smith noted Bell’s dedication to the case, along with Det. Humberto Gonzales and Sgt. Matthew Millican who assisted.

The Messenger will update this story as more information becomes available.

All suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]