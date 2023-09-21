CEIDC Approves Repairs at Civic Center, Approves New Business Construction

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) held a board meeting Monday, Sept. 18 before the recent city council meeting to discuss using CEIDC funds to make improvements at the Crockett Civic Center and approve deed conveyance and a title company to handle a transaction with a business to construct offices along the 304 Loop.

With CEIDC now having the same members as the Crockett city council along with President of the Board Dr. Ianthia Fisher, the mayor and city council members were careful to refer to the group as “the board members” and Mayor Fisher as “President.”

Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein was quick to point out with Fisher as a voting member, the group could proceed with their quorum, in spite of members Mike Marsh and Darrell Jones being absent.

The board voted to accept the city council’s vote to increase the number of board members and to allow the mayor and council members to serve on the board.

The board heard how CEIDC had invested in several quality signs around the city’s industrial park only to lose two signs damages in the heavy rains last spring. The final sign was also damaged in the recent rain storm two weeks ago. CEIDC at the time had requested the signs be attached to existing concrete slabs, but the vendor admitted they had new technology and the signs would have survived had they been anchored deeper in the ground. The vendor offered to help repair the signs and place them properly, telling the city the work would cost $23,000 but would absorb a big portion of that cost and asking CEIDC for only $10,000 to do the work. Ernest Jackson moved to approve this and Marquita Beasley seconded and the work was approved.

A project was approved to complete exterior painting work around the civic center with a bid from Lucas Roofing coming in well under the funds budgeted for the project. The board agreed CEIDC would take on part of this project, with the city paying for repairs at the AG Center. Angerstein told the board this money was already set aside for these projects in the city budget, but by allowing CEIDC to take on part of the project, would free up city monies for other projects.

CEIDC also approved deed conveyances for two lots along the Crockett 304 Loop for A&A Texas Capital, LP who is set to construct a three-story building made of glass and wood. Dennis Ivey commented the plans for the building look very nice and these conveyances would allow the building to have frontage along the loop, showcasing the new construction. The board also selected AA Davis Title Company to do the title work. Angerstein explained the agreement stipulates A&A must complete construction and adhere to other conditions or the property deeds would revert back to the city automatically.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]