Traffic Stop Leads to Fugitive Arrest

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A man who was wanted for failing to appear in court on an arson charge was arrested on Monday, March 30 after he was stopped for a traffic violation by a Crockett Police Officer.

In an affidavit of probable cause, it was reported 30-year-old Michael Martin Vasquez Bermejo, from Crockett, was pulled over – at approximately 1:30 am – by CPD Officer Nicholas Martinez “… for failing to signal prior to 100 feet from turning and failure to stop at a designated stopping point.”

After making contact with Bermejo, Officer Martinez observed an open bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey in the vehicle’s console.

“I then conducted a probable cause search for any open containers in the vehicle. While doing so, I observed a clear bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine, located in the radio compartment,” Martinez stated in the legal document.

As Bermejo was being arrested and placed in the back of the CPD patrol unit, Houston County Dispatch radioed Martinez with information indicating Bermejo had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of arson.

Once Bermejo was secured in the patrol unit, he was transported to the Houston County Jail where he was booked into custody for the arson warrant, a second-degree felony. Bermejo was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, a third degree felony.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

A third degree felony carries a prison sentence of between two and 10 years as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Bermejo was no bonded because of the arson warrant and remains in the Houston County Jail.

