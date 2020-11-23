Christmas Parade Rolls through Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many things over the course of the last nine months but fortunately, some events have been able to withstand the virus. And – as they say in the world of show business, “The show must go on!”

Such was the case on Thursday evening, Nov. 19 as the Christmas season kicked off in Crockett with a parade sponsored by the Houston County Career Women.

The weather was a not-frosty 71 degrees outside but regardless of the warm temperature, the parade participants made those in attendance feel like they were in a Winter Wonderland.

While there were several Grinches lurking about – some were even riding in the parade – that jolly old elf, Santa Claus, was able to work his magic and keep any inclement weather at bay as the parade cranked up just after 6 PM.

As the claxons of police and fire vehicles signaled the start of the parade, children and adults alike lined the courthouse square to catch a glimpse of the many fabulous floats, tricked out tractors and melodious marching bands.

Nearly 40 entrants were in this year’s parade and even though many participants and attendees were adorned with masks, the smiles could be seen from the streets of Crockett all the way to the North Pole as the Christmas Spirit shined brightly last Thursday.

