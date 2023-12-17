Local Groups Restoring Benches and Trash Cans in Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Downtown Crockett Association (DCA) announced their “Downtown Crockett Bench and Trash Receptacle Restoration Project,” with the goal of restoring and repainting all 17 trash receptacles and 34 benches across the downtown area.

The project is being spearheaded by local businesswoman Robin Ogg, who explained to The Messenger the complicated project is being assisted by several organizations and the local schools, while they are actively seeking both donations and grants for the project.

The group is working with the City of Crockett, Crockett Iron Works, the Keep Crockett Beautiful Committee and the AG department from Crockett High School.

The benches and trash cans could definitely use a refresh and the project must first asses each one to see what they need. They will be transported to the iron works to be sandblasted and then the students at Crockett High will do the repainting before they are replaced.

Some will need debris removed, some primer, some several coats of paint, and community involvement sits at the heart of the project. Ogg hopes the project will create a more beautiful and spruced-up downtown, more enjoyable for residents and tourists, alike.

She also expressed about how much the project means to the kids in the Crockett AG department, giving them experience in both the actual work involved, as well as working on community and civic projects. She encouraged the community to help by volunteering or making donations directly to the Crockett AG Department.

Ogg finished with a call to action to get involved in the project, asking residents to pitch in to make the city more appealing and attractive.

“We encourage all interested residents, businesses and students to join us in this meaningful endeavor,” Ogg said in a statement. “Your participation is crucial to the success of this project. Together, let’s make downtown Crockett, Texas a more beautiful and welcoming place for everyone! Robin Ogg, Downtown Crockett Association, 281-780-8812.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]