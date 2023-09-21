Bulldog Homecoming Game, Ring of Honor Set for Friday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Since 2010, Crockett Independent School District (CISD) honors a few outstanding Crockett alumni who have been nominated by the public and approved by the CISD Board of Trustees. The nominees are then honored at a special ceremony before the homecoming game before the unveiling of their name of the wall at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.

CISD explains the significance of being nominated to be on the Ring of Honor.

“Individuals are selected for their contributions to the Crockett School Communities. They are part of a rich legacy and demonstrate a road map for success for young people today. The Ring of Honor is a blend of age and race. The Ring of Honor represents hard work and the extra effort that it takes to reach standards of excellence in our lives.”

This year’s Ring of Honor ceremony will be held before the Bulldogs’ homecoming game against Shepherd Pirates Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Crockett High School Commons. The ceremony is always well attended, not only by school and local dignitaries, but by many of those honored on the Ring of Honor in previous years.

To see the full program from the CISD Ring of Honor, please click on the link below:

The five chosen to be immortalized on the Ring of Honor for 2023 are:

Julius “ J.J.” Brown

JJ Brown

Julius Jerome Brown is a husband, father, son and proud graduate of Crockett High School, located in his small, but loving hometown of Crockett, Texas.

While attending Crockett High School, Julius was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from high school in 1998, Julius went on to have a very successful career as a respected student athlete at Blinn College and later Grambling State University, where he graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

After college, Julius continued his love for the game and played in a variety of professional football leagues, before deciding to hang up his cleats to marry the love of his life and begin a family.

Just as his father and others in the Crockett community spent time nurturing his love for football, he, too, has unselfishly poured into young people who share the same dream by serving as a parent-coach with his son’s little league football team.

In addition to his service as a parent-coach, Julius takes great pride in his daily fatherhood duties, such as helping with homework and attending his children’s school events and other extracurricular activities.

For the last 17 years, Julius has been employed with BNSF Railway, where he serves as a tenured Signal Maintainer. Though Julius’s job takes him away from his family for days at a time, he takes special care to cook meals for his family each week before heading out to work to ensure his wife can spend less time worrying about dinner and more time on the care and educational needs of their three school-age children.

Julius’ most enjoyable moments are those precious times spent with his wife of 13 years, Genetta, their four children Julius Christian, Keegan, Kadyn and Kylei, and his loving family and friends. Julius and his family currently reside in Humble, Texas and are faithful members of The Lighthouse Church, under the leadership of Pastor Keion Henderson.

Kristy Chavis

Kristy Moten Chavis is a 1998 Crockett High School Honor Graduate who was born in Houston, Texas and raised in Crockett by her mother and grandparents.

Kristi Chavis

She participated in cheerleading, band, volleyball, basketball and track.

She attended Sam Houston State University, Lamar and Prairie View A&M University.

Kristy has spent the last 20 years of her life working with secondary students and families to ensure their future success. From teaching to counseling to serving as an assistant principal and summer school principal, she has served as a leader on both the middle and high school levels in CyFair ISD. She currently serves as the Director of Guidance and Counseling in Spring Branch ISD.

Kristy is married to Kevin Chavis and has two sons and two dogs, and they reside in Cypress, Texas. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She attributes her success to God, family, friends and being raised in a small town.

Demond Denman

Demond Denman comes from a long legacy of student athletes at Crockett High School. He is the youngest of 13 who played multiple sports at Crockett High. He is a proud member of the graduating class of 1993.

Demond Denman

Denman was on the 1990 State Finals Football Team, 1991 All-State Offense and Defense, 1992 All-State Offense and Defense, 1993 Basketball District MVP and All-State and 1993 All-Area Baseball.

Denman earned a baseball scholarship to Dallas Baptist University, where he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds baseball organization.

Years later, he married Brachelle Robbins, also a Crockett graduate, and they have three children, Brooke, Dillon and Kameron.

Denman started his coaching career in Crockett and eventually landed in Centerville, where the football team has been to the state semi-finals four times. As head baseball coach, he has compiled over 200 wins and recently went to the state regional finals.

Denman credits any bit of success that he has had to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to the tireless dedication of his parents, W.C. and Walter Denman.

Dr. John Garner

John Vernon Garner was born in Crockett into a family of high achievers and educators who have been continuously part of Crockett I.S.D. for 71 years.

Dr. John Garner

He is a 1970 graduate of Crockett High School, who was involved in numerous school activities. He played football, basketball and tennis, and was a band member throughout his school years. In high school, he served as class officer for two years and was on the student council for two years.

He was president of the CHS Student Council his senior year. He was named Best All-Around Boy and graduated salutatorian of his class.

John continued his education at Sam Houston State University, while being a member of the Bearkat Band and the Army ROTC. He graduated from SHSU in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science.

During his senior year, he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah McKay, in 1973. They are looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this December.

In 1979, John graduated from the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and returned to his hometown of Crockett to begin his General Dentistry practice which he continues to this day.

Since returning to Crockett, Dr. Garner has been active in civic, community and church activities. He has served as coach of Crockett Merchant’s Little League and Crockett Little Dribblers teams. He is past president of the Crockett Little League, the Houston County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, and the Tomorrow Fund.

He has been an avid fan and supporter of all Crockett school activities. He most recently served on the Crockett ISD School Board for 12 years and is its immediate past president.

Throughout life, God and family have been the primary focus of John’s life. He has served his Lord and the Grace Street Church of Christ as a deacon for 15 years and now as an elder for 14 years.

He and Debbie are the proud parents of two sons and a daughter – who are all CHS graduates. They, along with their spouses, received college degrees. They have blessed the Garners with two granddaughters and three grandsons.

Brandon Warfield

Brandon Warfield, a true trailblazer in football. His unyielding passion and relentless dedication, have helped him achieve remarkable milestones throughout his career. Warfield’s pioneering work has not only redefined the sport but has also inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Brandon Warfield

From humble beginnings, to this monumental honor, Brandon Warfield has remained a beacon of innovation and excellence. His groundbreaking contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on peers and admirers alike, earning him the utmost respect. The oldest son of the late Carolyn Warfield and Trampus Riley, Brandon was raised in the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church community. His family has a legacy of generations helping to establish a community built around faith.

As a visionary leader, Warfield has mentored and nurtured talent, fostering a new generation of changemakers. He has donated immense time and resources to numerous kids and school programs throughout the year including the Houston County Crusaders football team, all the while offering support to children who participate in school activities. His unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity has paved the way for a more equitable future.

While being a first-generation college student, he earned an associate’s degree in general studies and received a full-ride scholarship to the University of Utah, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]