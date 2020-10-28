UIL Re-Emphasizes 50% Rule for Spectators

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Legislative Council met earlier this month and re-emphasized COVID-19 protocols as the playoffs approach for volleyball and football.

According to correspondence sent to superintendents by Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director, “The 50% capacity limitation for spectators and fans continues to be in effect. Local schools determine what 50% capacity is for each facility, providing for appropriate spacing between groups.”

“In keeping with Executive Order GA-29,” the letter continued, “UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines require spectators to wear face coverings when entering and exiting a facility and when six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household cannot be maintained.”

Breithaupt stated the number of tickets or percentage of allowed spectator space provided to the visiting team should be determined by the District Executive Committee (DEC). If the DEC has not made such determination, the hosting school shall make a reasonable effort to accommodate visiting fans.

For non-district contests, the two schools involved must mutually agree on home and visiting school fans attendance.

