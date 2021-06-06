Kennard Tigers Ready for State Tournament

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – The Kennard Tigers Baseball Team made history this year as the team is headed to the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Tigers are scheduled to play on Wednesday, June 9. The UIL will announce the tournament pairings and game times on Sunday, June 6.

Kennard will play at either 9 am or 12 pm at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Tickets will be available at the gate or may be purchased in advance at www.mpv.tickets.com.

The four teams vying for the Class 1A State Championship are the Kennard Tigers, the Nazareth Swifts, the Hubbard Jaguars and the Fayetteville Lions.

