What a Week it Was!

A Postseason Recap … So Far

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Whew! What a week it’s been in basketball. The postseason kicked into high gear this week as the boys joined the girls on the road to San Antonio.

The girls got started last week as the Grapeland Sandiettes and the Lovelady Lady Lions opened the playoffs with impressive wins.

Lovelady took on Cayuga in the Bi-District round and took out the Lady Cats by a score of 61-37. The Lady Lions then turned around on Friday to face the #13 ranked Marlin Bulldogs.

Marlin tried to rough up the Lady Lions with their physical-style of play. Lovelady, however, was up to the challenge as they doubled up the Lady Bulldogs, 44-22, to win the Area Championship.

Their win over Marlin sent the Lady Lions into the Regional Quarterfinals where they ran out of gas against the Crawford Lady Pirates by a score of 44-24.

The Grapeland Sandiettes began their quest for the Class 2A title the day before Lovelady as they hammered the Frost Lady Polar Bears, 65-25. Grapeland’s win moved them into the Area round where they faced Valley Mills Lady Eagles. Once again, the Sandiettes had a blowout win as they stormed past the Lady Eagles, 84-45.

With two wins under their belts by an average of 39.5 points, the #4 ranked Sandiettes waltzed into the Regional Quarterfinals for a game against the #19 ranked Kerens Lady Bobcats.

Kerens gave Grapeland all it wanted and led going into the fourth quarter. The Sandiettes, however, have experience in pressure situations and came back to win by 10, 72-62.

The win moved Grapeland into the Regional Semifinals where they faced the Timpson Lady Bears. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

On the boys’ side of things, the Grapeland Sandies started their postseason run with a win against the Kerens Bobcats. A big second quarter helped propel the Sandies to the 87-71 Bi-District win.

Grapeland’s victory over Kerens moved them into the Area Championship where they squared off against the Chilton Pirates.

The Pirates put up a fight in the early going but Grapeland’s defensive speed was simply too much as the Sandies won easily 96-63.

The Area Championship win moves the Sandies into a Regional Quarterfinals match-up with the winner of the Groveton vs. Rosebudd-Lott game.

The Lovelady Lions opened their playoff quest with a Bi-District matchup against the Cayuga Wildcats. It was close, but in the end, Lovelady prevailed 55-48.

Lovelady’s win set up an Area Championship game against the Marlin Bulldogs on Friday night. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Also from District 20-2A, the Slocum Mustangs got involved in a high-scoring affair with the Itasca Wampus Cats. By the time the final buzzer went off, however, the Mustangs managed to hold off the Wampus Cats, 90-81.

Slocum’s win set up an Area Championship game against the Crawford Pirates on Friday night. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Moving to Class 3A, the Elkhart Elks’ winning season came to a close on Tuesday of this week when they fell to the Franklin Lions, 66-34, in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Crockett Bulldogs – ranked #2 in Class 3A – began their journey towards San Antonio with a closer-than-expected, 52-41, win over the MacGregor Bulldogs.

The win moved Crockett into the Area Championship against the Palmer Bulldogs. The Bulldogs walloped Palmer, 63-25, and will next face Little River Academy on Tuesday night in the Regional Quarterfinals.

At the Class 4A level, the Palestine Wildcats finished third in District 19-4A but look to surprise a few teams on their playoff run.

The Wildcats took on Hudson in the Bi-District Round and stung the Hornets by a final score of 60-54 to advance to the Area Round.

At Area, Palestine faced off against the Life Waxahachie Mustangs on Friday night. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.