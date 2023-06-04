Boil Notice Lifted for Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Thursday, June 1, the residents of Crockett finally received the good news regarding the boil notice issued for the city lasting almost two weeks.

With resident’s concerned about the length of the notice, the city was able to release the good news in a statement regarding the causes of the notice.

“On May 23, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Houston County Water Control & Improvement District #1 (HCWCID#1) – PWS ID 1130010 to issue a Boil Water Notice because they failed to meet the minimum treatment technique requirements on May 22.

The Combined filter effluent turbidity (CFE) reading went above 5.0 NTU’s. Since the City of Crockett purchases wholesale water from HCWCID#1, this caused the Crockett Public Water System – PWS ID TX1130001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN #052323) to inform our customers that a boil water notice was in effect for all City of Crockett water customers.

HCWCID#1 and our system has sent bacterial samples to the lab and received results that the water is safe to consume and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of June 1.

If you have questions, you may contact the HCWCID#1 office at (936) 544-3985 or the Crockett Water Department at (936) 544-8391. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]