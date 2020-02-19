Lovefest Baby Beauty Contest Results

By Will Johnson

LOVELADY – It took a while, but we finally managed to cobble together the results of the Lovefest Baby Beauty Contest. There were five categories the kids were grouped in.

The categories were: the toddler boy/girl; the wee boy/girl; the petite mister/ miss; the baby boy/ girl; and the Little Miss.

In the toddler boy category, Troy Weatherspoon placed first while Nicalis Hughes-Grant placed second. For the toddler girls, Katelyn Kennedy took home top honors while Savannah Walker was the runner-up.

The wee boy category saw William Adams take first and Kylan Ybarra take second. In the wee girls, Paisley Manning was first and Hailey Fennell was second.

Justin Lashley was selected as the Petite Mr. while Lyla Ables was selected as Miss Petite. Emma Little was runner-up in the Miss Petite category.

In the baby boy category, Lincoln Jimenez claimed first place while Angel Antonio was second. For the baby girls, Abrien Ramey-Ware was first and Oakley Allen was second.

In the Little Miss category, Bria Shirley was first and Zoey Jiminez was second.

