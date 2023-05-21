Tanesiah “Cookie” Johnson, Coach, Crockett ISD

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

The Messenger continues its Sunday Sitdown reports where we speak with our local pastors, educators, businesspeople, students and interesting people of all walks of life in Houston County.

What is your philosophy when working with these student athletes?

“Structure, discipline and life lessons. Everything in the world is going to be hard and challenging. We must be ready for it. Although I love to win – and we talk about academics – but, in reality, we have to realize the key is real life applications. We have to continue to push through the challenges and failures and try to be as successful as we can.”

Where does the nickname “Cookie” come from?

“My great aunt said I was so precious and little – I was a preemie – so she said I was so little, the only thing big on me was my head. She said it was about the size of a cookie, so that’s where I got the name and it just followed me along.”

Why do your students seem to love and respect you so much?

“I always promised myself I would never, ever be a coach or a teacher but God led me here. I try to be the role model and the positive figure they need in their lives. I feel we’ve accomplished so much and I have a great relationship with the girls, and not just with the girls but with the whole climate of the school. I have a great relationship with all of them and each of them – but with the ladies, we relate in certain ways and they look up to me as that ‘school mom.’”

What else will you be working on this summer?

“Well, we’re playing summer league basketball at Huntsville, starting in June. We’re going to join the summer league and so we’re getting balls in the kids hands. The Houston County Youth League just wrapped up and we were blessed to have a successful year. The families and parents trust in us being able to instill what we’re looking to do. We continue to grow and educate the kids, fundamentally in basketball and sports – and to create an atmosphere of being all one family. You know, it doesn’t matter what school district you’re from, what school you attend, we all want to get that relationship of being one family and believing and trusting each other. And special thanks to my husband Brandon and our kids – without them, none of this could be possible because they’re my biggest supporters and biggest fans.”

