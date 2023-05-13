Johnnie Franklin Dillard, 89, of Ratcliff, TX peacefully passed away April 22, 2023. Born in Augusta, TX April 29, 1933 to the parents of Jim and Lessie Dillard.

Johnnie graduated from high school and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his military service he went on to work as a builder in the construction business. Johnnie had a deep connection to his Native American heritage and spent his life hunting, fishing, and just being emersed in nature. He will be missed by his children, family and friends.