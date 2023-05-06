Kennard Readies for Baseball Playoffs 

By Greg Ritchie

KENNARD – Kennard Independent School District (KISD) Tiger baseball team took a loss last week in a playoff warmup game before their first official playoff match against North Zulch Thursday, May 4 in Buffalo.

The Tigers took a tough loss to Woden in the run-up game Saturday, April 29, with Coach Blake Wallace telling The Messenger, “We hit really well but defensively, we weren’t our best and had some mental mistakes. We did score six runs against a quality 2A team.”

Kennard fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 15-6 loss as the Eagles scored on a walk by Angel Velasco and an error during J. Ortiz’s at bat in the first inning.

Despite the loss, the Tigers did collect ten hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Woden Varsity Eagles had 11 hits on the way to victory.

In the first inning, Woden’s Velasco drew a walk, scoring one run.

Woden scored six runs in the third inning. Kennard put up four runs in the sixth inning. Nick Dowdy, Jaden Kulms, and Kade Hauck all drove in runs in the frame.

Dichard led the Eagles to victory on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out one and walking zero.

Dakota Murray took the loss for Kennard Varsity Tigers. The righty lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and five runs while striking out two.

Kennard scattered ten hits in the game. Kulms, Dowdy, and Hauck each collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Hauck, Dowdy, and Kulms each collected two hits.

Coach Wallace said in spite of the loss, it was a good practice run for the tougher teams the Tigers will face in the playoffs.

“I think our guys are ready,” Wallace said. “We have a strong, senior-led group with seven seniors who’ve all been there before. They have all gone to state, some of them two times. I think they know what it takes and that will help us in the long run. And the guys are feeling pretty confident as well.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]