Pineywoods Living History, New Year’s Ball Event set Jan. 11-12 at Salmon Lake Park

By Cheril Vernon

Messenger Copy Editor

GRAPELAND – Step back in time to the days of simpler living and experience history hands-on during the Pinewoods Living History and New Year’s Ball at Salmon Lake Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12.

The annual event promises a unique glimpse into Texas life before 1870, complete with lively demonstrations, immersive experiences, and an elegant evening ball to usher in the New Year. The festivities will begin on Saturday, Jan. 11 with a living history exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reenactors are coming from as far as Virginia to share their part of living history with presentations such as camp cooking, soldier encampments, weapons demonstrations, blacksmithing, soap making, Colonial and early Texas fur trapper life, apothecary displays and much more.

“You don’t want to miss the opportunity to experience history hands-on,” event coordinator Deborah Robinson said. “It is the reenactors’ passion to share history with the public. It is the biggest gift or ‘thank you’ to just come out for a little while and allow them to share what they know.”

A New Year’s Ball is planned on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Visitors can also shop with local vendors, savor delicious meals at the café in the “hotel” on site, and wander at their own pace through this family-friendly environment.

The $5 day pass, available at the Salmon Lake Park gate, grants access to the Living History portion of the event. Those staying overnight in cabins or RVs can enjoy daytime activities without additional fees.

An Evening of Elegance



As night falls, history comes alive in a different way with the New Year’s Ball, a separate ticketed event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and the ball begins at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy light finger foods and live music in a charming atmosphere reminiscent of yesteryear. With limited capacity, early registration is highly recommended to secure a spot.

Dance practice will be held sometime after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday Serenity



The event continues on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While no seminars are planned for the day, select demonstrators will remain on-site, and visitors are invited to attend a period-style church service (details to be announced). There is no charge for the day pass for Sunday.

A Labor of Love



“Gatherings like this are becoming rare, but they’re so important for preserving and celebrating our shared heritage. It’s a joy to see our community come together and immerse themselves in the history and charm of East Texas,” said Robinson, who started reenacting living history in 2007. “Salmon Lake Park itself is great to see. The cherry on top is taking the ‘town’ and take it back in time and taste the past.”

This event, which began in Palestine in 2013 as just the New Year’s Ball, has flourished since moving to Salmon Lake Park in 2020, expanding to include living history demonstrations and accommodations for out-of-town guests.

“It’s such as joy to give back to our community while sharing our love for history and the charm of old-fashioned socializing. I’m deeply grateful for all the volunteers who make this event possible and for our incredible community of demonstrators – their dedication and talent are unmatched,” Robinson said.

Plan Your Visit

Located in the heart of Grapeland, Salmon Lake Park provides a picturesque backdrop for this fun-filled weekend.

Overnight accommodations are available through the park, and a site map can be found on www.salmonlakepark.com or call 936-687-2594.

For updates, ticket purchases, and vendor registration, visit the event’s Facebook page or subscribe to their email newsletter.

Don’t miss your chance to step back in time at this enchanting celebration of Texas history and community!

Salmon Lake Park is located at 247 Salmon Lake Rd. in Grapeland. For information, visit https://oldwaysmadenew.com/living-history/pineywoods-living-history/