Week 10 Preview

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The time is now. It’s now or never. It’s do or die. Whatever pithy little catch phrase you want to use, there are only two weeks left in the regular season and for those teams hoping to qualify for the playoffs, a loss could knock your favorite team out of the postseason.

For some teams, like the Grapeland Sandies, a win and they’re in. For others, like the Crockett Bulldogs and the Westwood Panthers, a loss this week would force a must-win situation in their final regular season game to make the playoffs.

Grapeland Sandies (4-5, 1-3) vs. Leon Cougars (3-6, 0-4) – For Grapeland, it’s simple. If the Sandies win, they’re in the playoffs. Grapeland has lost three of their last four, but Leon has dropped four straight.

The Cougars have also had trouble putting the ball in the end zone as they have been shut out twice in the four losses and scored eight once. They dropped 26 on Groveton but still lost to the Indians who were winless at the time.

Grapeland should have an easy night in Jewett as they close out the regular season. With a win the Sandies secure the fourth playoff sees out of District 11-2 A DI and will face the winner of District 12-2A DI, most likely the Thorndale Bulldogs.

Coldspring Oakhurst Trojans (6-1, 4-0) vs. Crockett Bulldogs (3-5, 2-2) – The Crockett Bulldogs are in for a rough time this Friday night as they welcome the Coldspring Oakhurst Bulldogs to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium.

Crockett was banged up in its loss to Diboll and they need everyone firing on all cylinders if they hope to keep up with the Trojans.

The Bulldogs will put up a fight, but in the end, the Trojans’ firepower will prove to be too much for the hometown team.

A loss will not eliminate Crockett from the postseason but will set up a must-win in their final regular season game against the Trinity Tigers in two weeks.

Cushing Bearkats (4-2, 2-2) vs. Lovelady Lions (6-2, 4-1) – The Lovelady Lions are beginning to turn an eye to the playoffs and are looking to fine tune their play. Just like last year, the Lions opened district play with a loss to Tenaha and then ran the table heading into the postseason.

It seems like that formula is in play once again. Lovelady lost their district opener to the Tigers but have since reeled off three straight wins to secure the second seed out of District 11-2A DII.

Cushing will put up a fight early on but look for the Lions rushing attack to wear down the Bearkats in the second half. The Lions should win this one by three touchdowns.

Huntington Red Devils (2-6, 1-3) vs. Elkhart Elks (4-5, 1-4) – The Elkhart Elks will welcome the Huntington Red Devils to Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium to close out their 2021 season.

Elkhart started strong this year as they won their first three games of the season. A four-game losing streak followed, however. The Elks broke that streak last Friday with a come-from-behind win over the Trinity Tigers.

Expect the Elks to hold serve in this one as they win by 20 to finish the year at .500.

Trinity Tigers (0-6, 0-4) vs. Westwood Panthers (3-5, 2-2) – Don’t look now, but the Westwood Panthers are about to make the postseason for the first time in a long time.

While their record doesn’t reflect it, the Panthers have been playing some good ball lately and showed they can hang with both Diboll and Coldspring.

If Westwood doesn’t implode, the Panthers should win their matchup against the Tigers easily. A win pretty much clinches the third playoff seed out of District 9-3A DII.

Lindale Eagles (5-3, 4-0) vs. Palestine Wildcats (5-4, 3-2) – This will be a measuring stick game for the Palestine Wildcats. The Wildcats have had an up-and-down season where they have lost some they should have won and won some they should have lost.

The Eagles are still fighting for a shot at the District 9-4A DI title and will be ready for what the Wildcats have to offer. Expect the Wildcats to play well at home and if they catch a break or two, Palestine may well pull off the upset.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.