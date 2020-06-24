County-wide Large Item Trash Pickup Announced

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – It’s that time of the year once again. It’s time to get rid of some of those items cluttering up your home. And starting in July, Houston County will help you to get rid of some of that unnecessary clutter.
During a Houston County Commissioners Court meeting held on April 28 a county-wide trash pickup, including large items, was approved for the month of July. Items that will not be accepted include: oil, tires, paint and any appliance containing Freon.
Two large roll-off carts will be placed at county barns on the following dates:
Precinct 1
203 S. College
Grapeland, Texas 75844
Saturday, July 11, 2020
8am -12 noon
Precinct 2
690 San Antonio Road
Crockett, Texas 75835
Saturday, July 18, 2020
8am – 12 noon
Precinct 3
936 FM 1280 East
Lovelady, Texas 75851
Saturday, July 25, 2020
8am – 12 noon
Precinct 4
505 Welch
Kennard, Texas 75847
Saturday, August 1, 2020
8am – 12 noon
Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.