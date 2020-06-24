County-wide Large Item Trash Pickup Announced

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It’s that time of the year once again. It’s time to get rid of some of those items cluttering up your home. And starting in July, Houston County will help you to get rid of some of that unnecessary clutter.

During a Houston County Commissioners Court meeting held on April 28 a county-wide trash pickup, including large items, was approved for the month of July. Items that will not be accepted include: oil, tires, paint and any appliance containing Freon.

Two large roll-off carts will be placed at county barns on the following dates:

Precinct 1

203 S. College

Grapeland, Texas 75844

Saturday, July 11, 2020

8am -12 noon

Precinct 2

690 San Antonio Road

Crockett, Texas 75835

Saturday, July 18, 2020

8am – 12 noon

Precinct 3

936 FM 1280 East

Lovelady, Texas 75851

Saturday, July 25, 2020

8am – 12 noon

Precinct 4

505 Welch

Kennard, Texas 75847

Saturday, August 1, 2020

8am – 12 noon

