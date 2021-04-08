Procession Leads HCSO Investigator Home

Area Residents Pay Respects

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – On Thursday, April 8 a two-mile long procession of law enforcement and first responders brought Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Investigator Billy Bob Christian back to Houston County for his final resting place.

Area residents lined the roadways along the route as the procession made its way through Houston County before arriving at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

The news of the HCSO Investigator’s untimely passing stunned the law enforcement community, along with family and friends.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove confirmed Christian’s passing on Tuesday evening, April 6.

In a post to Facebook, the sheriff stated, “It’s with great sadness that I inform you that Investigator Billy Bob Christian suddenly passed away this morning while vacationing with his wife and friends. Billy was a seasoned investigator with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office where he worked many cases with fellow investigators and deputies. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. This is a tremendous loss for his family and for all of us here at Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Brenda, his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Thank you for your service and Godspeed.

