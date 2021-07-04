Palestine City Council Set to Appoint District 5 Representative

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The Palestine City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to appoint a representative to City Council District 5.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., the Palestine City Council will be holding a special meeting to appoint a representative to City Council District 5. The seat was previously held by newly elected mayor, Dana Goolsby.

As per the City Charter, Section 4.8. -Vacancies “When a vacancy occurs in the city council or mayor, the remaining members of the council shall, within 10 days, appoint a qualified person from the vacated district to fill the unexpired term.”

District 5 residents are encouraged to submit a letter of interest via email to therrera@palestine-tx.org no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

To apply, the individual must be a resident citizen of the City of Palestine, at least 21 years of age, shall have been a resident of the City of Palestine, and in the applicable district for a period of 12 months.