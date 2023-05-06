Happy Cinco de Mayo! – English and Spanish

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It may come as a shock to many, but Cinco de Mayo isn’t Mexican independence day – that’s September 16. Cinco de mayo is actually only celebrated in one small area of Mexico, the state of Puebla and the holiday celebrates a great battle Mexico won against European forces trying to reconquer the country.

In the 1860’s, Mexico was having a hard time, after numerous revolutions, civil wars and a defeat by American forces who invaded the port of Veracruz and marched all the way to the capital Mexico City, taking it in a quick and brutal fight.

The Mexican President at the time, Benito Juarez, defaulted on the international loans Mexico had taken over the years. In response, France, Britain and Spain all sent naval and land forces to force Mexico to pay those loans back – in cash or in land or whatever else might be lying around.

Britain and Spain were able to negotiate a repayment plan but France, under Napoleon III was looking to regain an empire in the new world and went forward with their plans for attack. The French took the port of Veracruz, leaving Juarez and his forces to retreat into the hills and regroup.

With over 6,000 troops, the French moved on to the city of Puebla, on the old Aztec route to Mexico City. Reeling from the recent defeat, Juarez was able to gather about 2,000 poorly clothed and armed locals to try and defend the city. The Mexican general leading this rag-tag group – General Zaragoza – was actually a native Texan, born in the lone star state.

On May 5, 1862, the French army with their cannon prepared to take the city of Puebla and march on the capital. The battle lasted all day but by evening, the French had lost over 500 men and the Mexicans only about 100. It was a stunning victory, which although did not end the war, gave the Mexicans a new confidence – and the French some thinking to do.

The war did not end until 1867 and with help from the American government reminding the French to stay out of this hemisphere, a treaty was signed and the French went home. The Americans were unable to help sooner, given our own little civil war during those years.

We have decided to celebrate this day by giving our readers the story behind the well-known holiday in both English and Spanish. This reporter lived many years in Mexico and can “habla” fairly well.

For anyone who finds any grammatical mistakes in my Spanish-language stories, I can only say I, too, am a son of Texas and did my best! For our youth in Houston County who read the Spanish version – yes, this will be on the final exam.

El Cinco De Mayo Celebra la Lucha Humana en la Historia Mexicana

CONDADO DE HOUSTON – Sí amigos, lo sé, muchos norteamericanos juran que el cinco de mayo es la celebración de la independencia mexicana. Si vivieran la noche del grito con sus celebraciones y fuegos artificiales sabrían que no. Pero para todos los poblanos y para todo latinoamericano, la batalla de Puebla representa un gran paso al Mexico que hoy conocemos.

La famosa batalla de Puebla se dio a consecuencia de varios factores – la pérdida de los estados en el norte y la invasión estadounidense – y varias guerras, revoluciones y incertidumbre que había en el país.

Al final de todo esto, el (entonces) nuevo presidente Benito Juárez, dio una declaración que México no iba a poder pagar la deuda externa. Los ingleses, franceses y españoles prepararon sus flotillas para venir a cobrar como diera lugar.

Los ingleses y españoles llegaron a un acuerdo con la república para evitar la guerra, pero los franceses no querían perderse la oportunidad de quedarse con un nuevo imperio en el nuevo mundo.

Llegando al puerto de Veracruz, los 6,000 soldados franceses vencieron rápido a las pocas tropas mexicanas, en gran parte, gracias a los cañones pesados de su armada. Juárez se retiró hasta la ciudad de Puebla donde apenas podía reunir 2,000 soldados. Bueno, por llamarlos así.

Muchos no tenían ni zapatos ni armas. Ni preparados y ni entrenados, esta pobre y pequeña banda decidió defender la ciudad hasta el final. El 5 de mayo de 1862, en una batalla que no paraba todo el día, vencieron a los franceses, quienes perdieron más de 500 hombres. Las pérdidas mexicanas eran menos de 100 soldaos.

Ni era la batalla más grande, ni la más sangrienta. Pero esa pequeña victoria le dio esperanza y confianza al pueblo: Los europeos también son de sangre y hueso. Si no nos rendimos, si nos mantenemos unidos, podemos vencer.

Fue hasta el 1867 que los franceses abandonaron México y sus sueños de nuevos imperios. Pero hasta cierto punto, la invasión francesa le dio a México justo lo que le hacía falta en ese momento – un enemigo externo. Ya no costaba pelearse con el vecino, llegó una amenaza más grande del más allá. No importa qué gobierno o condiciones existían en el país en aquel entonces, era país de mexicanos y ningún europeo les iba a quitar su soberanía.

Que esa lección nos inspire aún en nuestros tiempos modernos con tantos desacuerdos y polémica. Unidos sí vencimos todos.

¿Te gustó leer algo en español aquí en nuestro rincón de Tejas? Háganos saber! Puede que pronto habrán noticias locales, ¡en tu idioma!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]