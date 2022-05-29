Unofficial Election Results from May 24 Primary Runoff Election

EAST TEXAS – On Tuesday, May 24, voters were asked to go to the polls to choose their party nominees for the November elections. While most of the candidates were chosen during the March 1 primary, several races were required to have a run-off election to determine who would represent their party on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The unofficial results in the statewide Republican Party runoff showed:

Attorney General – Ken Paxton received 630,064 votes or 67.96% while George P. Bush received 297,025 votes or 32.04%.

Commissioner of the General Land Office – Dawn Buckingham received 592,683 votes or 68.79% while Tim Westley received 268,914 votes or 31.21%.

Railroad Commissioner – Wayne Christian received 571,705 votes or 65.04% while Sarah Stogner received 307,258 votes or 34.96%

The unofficial results in the statewide Democratic Party runoff showed:

• Lieutenant Governor – Mike Collier received 263,503 votes or 54.79% while Michelle Beckley received 217,398 votes or 45.21%.

• Attorney General – Rochelle Mercedes Garza received 303,386 votes or 62.72% while Joe Jaworski received 180,339 votes or 37.28%.

• Comptroller Of Public Accounts – Janet T. Dudding received 290,088 votes or 61.4% while Angel Luis Vega received 182,404 votes or 38.6%.

• Commissioner of the General Land Office – Jay Kleberg received 252,240 votes or 52.91% while Sandragrace Martinez received 224,689 votes or 47.09%.

The unofficial results in the Republican Party runoff in Houston County showed:

Attorney General -Ken Paxton received 773 votes or 85.04% while George P. Bush received 136, votes or 14.96%.

Commissioner of the General Land Office – Dawn Buckingham received 596 votes or 70.53% while Tim Westley received 249 votes or 29.47%.

Railroad Commissioner – Wayne Christian received 627 votes or 71.17% while Sarah Stogner received 254 votes or 28.83%

The unofficial results in the Democratic Party runoff in Houston County showed:

Lieutenant Governor – Mike Collier received 92 votes or 57.86% while Michelle Beckley received 67 votes or 42.14%.

Attorney General – Rochelle Mercedes Garza received 85 votes or 53.46% while Joe Jaworski received 74 votes or 46.54%.

Comptroller Of Public Accounts – Janet T. Dudding received 115 votes or 73.25% while Angel Luis Vega received 42 votes or 26.75%.

Commissioner of the General Land Office – Jay Kleberg received 89 votes or 55.62% while Sandragrace Martinez 71 votes or 44.38%.

The unofficial results in the Republican Party runoff in Anderson County showed:

Attorney General – Ken Paxton received 3,106 votes or 69.5% while George P. Bush received 1,363 votes or 30.5%.

Commissioner of the General Land Office – Tim Westley received 2,176 votes or 54.36% while Dawn Buckingham received 1,827 votes or 45.64%.

Railroad Commissioner – Wayne Christian received 1,314 votes or 59.6% while Sarah Stogner received 1,663 votes or 40.4%.

District Judge, 87th Judicial District – Amy Thomas Ward received 2,531 votes or 57.37% while Dan Scarbrough received 1,881 votes or 42.63%. Overall, Ward carried all four counties (Anderson, Freestone. Leon and Limestone) comprising the 87th Judicial District by a margin of 6,134 votes received or 68.34% to Scarbrough’s total of 2,842 votes received or 31.66%.

The unofficial results in the Democratic Party runoff in Anderson County showed:

Lieutenant Governor – Michelle Beckley received 193 votes or 50.92% while Mike Collier received 186 votes or 49.08%.

Attorney General – Rochelle Mercedes Garza received 222 votes or 59.84% while Joe Jaworski received 149 votes or 40.16%.

Comptroller Of Public Accounts – Janet T. Dudding received 201 votes or 54.62% while Angel Luis Vega received 167 votes or 45.38%.

Commissioner of the General Land Office – Sandragrace Martinez received 212 votes or 56.23% while Jay Kleberg received 165 votes or 43.77%.

