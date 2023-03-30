Car Fire Reported on Crockett Loop

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A car fire was reported early Tuesday morning, March 28, in a parking lot on the Crockett 304 Loop near Texas Highway 7 in Crockett. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine and pulled into the lot where he discovered the engine was on fire.

Crockett Police Department Officer Humberto Gonzalez responded to the incident calling in Crockett Fire Department (CFD) to help with the blaze.

CFD Chief Jason Frizzell said the department’s response time was quick and got the situation handled before anything got out of hand.

“We had a quick response time – we got there within five minutes and were able to stop the fire from getting to the whole vehicle. We were able to keep it in the engine bay and that’s thanks to the city allowing us some full time employees,” Frizzell said. “I had one employee that was going off shift as one was coming on shift, so we got there pretty quick.”

Frizzell said the driver was uninjured and there were no other damage or injuries except a few “rubber” necks from drivers going into work that morning, passing by and catching a glance.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]