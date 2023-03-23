Houston County Fair Set to Begin Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The animals have been fed and pampered, the kids are checked in and waiting, the food, entertainment and awards have all been prepared – and the wait is over. The 2023 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show is set to begin.

Most of the activities with take place at the Porth Ag Center on the 304 Loop in Crockett. The festivities will begin this year Saturday, March 25 and the format has changed a little to benefit the kids, the buyers and the public. The check-in for horses begins at 8 a.m. with the horse show itself at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

Saturday night will be the official opening with the kick-off concert featuring Josh Ward at the Civic Center. This concert will be a nod to the youth who have worked so hard.

Tuesday, March 28 will see the Queen and Princess crowned at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, will showcase the broilers at 8:30 a.m. and the rabbits at 10:30 a.m. at the Civic Center. The Civic Center will reopen at 3:30 p.m. for a look at the Home and Garden entries. The market lamb show, goat show and pee-wee showmanship will begin at 5:30 p.m. until concluded.

Thursday, March 30 at 9 a.m. will begin with the judging of the shop projects with the rest of the day being set aside for the public to come to the civic center to view the home and garden entries. The start of the horse futurity show will be at 1 p.m. and the replacement heifer show at 2 p.m. The last entry for the evening’s activities will be the breeding gilt show, market hogs and pee-wee showmanship at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31 kicks off with the champions prep livestock judging contest at the ag arena beginning from 7 a.m. to noon. At 3 p.m. you can view the in-county heifer show and at 5 p.m. the market steer show and pee-wee showmanship.

At 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1 the “Buyers’ Social” event for the buyers will be held, with a 1 p.m. start to the Sale of Champions. There will be a Buyer Appreciation Dinner and Concert featuring Jason Allen beginning at 7 p.m.

The youth of Houston County along with the Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show Association have worked hard to show their best and put on a good show. See you at the fair!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]