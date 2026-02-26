Housing Authority Board to Consider Termination of Executive Director Amid Remodel Dispute

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Housing Authority Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. to consider possible termination of Executive Director Courtney Yarbrough, following weeks of controversy over a six-figure office remodel and questions about how the contract was awarded and managed.

The agenda includes executive session for personnel matters, as well as discussion and possible action on separation terms, procurement policy, check-signing authority, and office operations.

The personnel action comes after Yarbrough raised objections to a $36,610 change order tied to the remodel project, which brought the total cost to approximately $116,110.

As previously reported in The Messenger, the remodel contract was awarded to Texas Remolding LLC, a Houston-based company formed in 2022, after it submitted the sole bid.

Records reviewed by The Messenger show the company invoiced the Housing Authority for “consultation” related to revising project scope days before submitting its bid. The Invitation for Bids was finalized Dec. 15, and the contractor submitted the only bid the following day.

Documents contained in the vendor file also show Texas Remolding LLC was being discussed internally as early as Oct. 17, 2024 — months before the formal bidding process, as employees confirmed Khan had worked as a contractor for CHA for about a year-and-a-half.

A handwritten note labeled “Reference for Texas Remodeling” describes the company as providing “great quality work” and “excellent construction.” The note references a recommendation from “P. Wells,” though it is unclear from the document whether the note was written by a board member or by then-Executive Director Kelley Stotts. The note predates the Invitation for Bids.

Yarbrough has stated she objected to portions of the change order, saying certain items appeared to have been included in the original bid or were not requested. She has also stated that a board member instructed her to sign the check despite her concerns.

Maintenance Manager Joseph Ellington previously told The Messenger he was not consulted during the bid review process and was not asked to evaluate the contractor’s proposal prior to award. He has also stated he did not agree with portions of the change order and believed certain board members applied stricter scrutiny to other vendors than to Texas Remolding LLC.

Financial records show a check associated with the approved change order was issued Jan. 7, 2026.

Yarbrough expressed her reluctance to sign the check and admitted she was thinking of contacting HUD to pass her concerns on to them. On that same day at 10:44 a.m., Texas Remolding registered agent Farrukh Khan emailed Yarbrough, writing:

“I want to emphasize that I’m not requesting any additional payment; my goal is simply to ensure that all necessary components are completed so the final outcome is exactly what you expect. I’m committed to delivering a top-notch result.”

Records indicate the contractor has not been paid in full. He was paid 50% in advance, then the entire amount of the change order, then Yarbrough held other payments, since the word had not been completed.

Public business filings show Khan has also served as registered agent for business entities in Alabama, including companies incorporated in Hoover and Bessemer. Court records in New York reflect that Khan and related business entities were named in a commercial civil case involving a funding dispute.

The Alabama confirm the contractor has operated businesses in multiple states prior to receiving the Crockett remodel contract.

Wednesday’s meeting may determine whether Yarbrough remains in her position as the Housing Authority continues to address questions surrounding the remodel contract and its procurement procedures.

The Messenger contacted Khan for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication. Board members were also contacted for comment. As of press time, no responses had been received. Former Executive Director Kelley Stotts was contacted regarding the vendor’s initial involvement but had not responded.

Sources say Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, who appoints Housing Authority board members, is aware of the situation and the ongoing reporting.

The Messenger continues to review procurement records and public filings related to the remodel project.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]