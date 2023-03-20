Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Prepares for Annual Banquet

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce invited the community to come and support their Membership Awards Banquet to be held Tuesday, Mar. 21 at the Crockett Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Get Your Groove On” and will feature a 1960’s theme with all encouraged to dust off the paisley and bell-bottoms to come out and have a dinner with a lot of extras. Awards will be given to local businesses, organizations and some individuals. The banquet will also feature all of the live auctions, silents auction, a dessert dash and a few other surprises. Tickets are still available to the event and can be purchased by contacting the chamber at (936) 544-2359

The chamber held one of its “Mid-Morning Coffee” events at the civic center Thursday, Mar. 16 hosted by Stacey Lucas of Lucas Roofing. A buffet of brunch snacks were provided by Cattleman’s Country Cafe as the entryway quickly filled with local businesspeople and other locals.

Lucas welcomed the guests and mentioned she was working on the gutters in our area, noting the company serves an 88 mile radius around Crockett and is fully insured and stands by their work.

Maria Rodriguez from the Family Crisis Center announced her retirement and official last day will be Mar. 31 after almost 18 years serving the center.

Karin’s Center’s Leanne Henson announced April will be child abuse awareness month along with a flag raising ceremony approved by the Houston County Commissioners to be held April 14 at 11 a.m. and the traditional yard signs.

Chamber Executive Director Liza Clark noted the chamber celebrated two new business ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month for Mustard Seed Soap Company and S3 Handyman Services. Clark also noted the Davy Crockett Festival will be held May 13-14 with all the traditional music and vendors including the cupcake contest.

Rebecca Huffman from the City of Crockett is still working on getting the city admitted into the Main Street Program and solicited the community’s help in writing letters to support the application. For more information on how to support this, please contact Mrs. Huffman directly at [email protected].

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]