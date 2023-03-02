Cornelia Thompson Bailey Cook, “Neal” to immediate family members, and later “Connie” to family and friends, passed away peacefully in Dallas Friday evening, February 17, 2023 after battling complications of diabetes. A life-long Methodist, her faith in Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior ran deep. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Crockett.

Connie was born in Austin on March 30, 1942 to parents, Alice Virginia Thompson Bailey and Joseph Weldon Bailey. She graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Richmond and was an honor graduate of Sam Houston State University. While at Sam Houston she met her future husband, George Cook of Crockett, on a blind date arranged by her future brother-in-law, Louis. Connie and George were married on June 7, 1963 in Richmond. They began their adventure together by first moving to Austin, where Connie faithfully encouraged her husband by working during the day and typing up his assignments for his master’s degree from UT at night. She liked to tease that she felt like she had earned two degrees!

Connie next found herself in Pittsfield, Massachusetts where George accepted a position with General Electric. While there, she gave birth to their first son, Todd. They later moved to Dallas where their second son, Loch was born. Grateful to be back in Texas closer to family, she enjoyed her needlework, cooking, collecting antiques, and led Bible studies in her home. She used her keen sense of design to create a beautiful environment for her family. After accepting early retirement, George moved Connie to Crockett where he accepted a position with Houston County Electric Coop, and she poured her talent and energy into refurbishing the historic Cook family home.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, George Smith Cook of Crockett; sister, Jo Ann Bailey, of Houston; aunt, Frances Cornelia Thompson Smith of Richmond and Crockett; and brother-in-law, John Loch Cook of Houston.

She is survived by two sons, George Thompson (Todd) Cook and David Loch Cook and husband, Justin Chavira of Dallas; a special niece, Lisa Carole McDowell and husband, Randy McDowell of Conroe; nephews, Stephen Lubojacky and wife, Linda Lubojacky of Richmond and Lamar Lubojacky and wife, Denise Lubojacky of Blackstock, South Carolina.

Connie is also survived by her brother-in-law, Louis Nathaniel Cook and wife, Suzanne (Suzy) Cook of Crockett and their daughters, Alice Anne McDuffee and husband, Patrick McDuffee and their sons, Collin Loch McDuffee and William Patrick McDuffee all of Frisco; and Nellie Cook Baker and husband, Joseph Allen Baker and their children, Brooks Lane Baker and Aubrey Anne Baker, all of Crockett; and sister-in-law, Susan Ferguson Cook of Houston and her sons, William Loch Cook of Houston, and Rev. Robert Murray Cook of Little Rock, Arkansas.

A private memorial service was planned for Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023 with Reverend Kevin King, of Crockett First United Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s organization, at www.alz.org

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com