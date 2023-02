Lovelady Lions band members celebrate their recent success in UIL competition. The students attended the Region 21 UIL Solo and Ensemble Competition performed a solo and received the highest rating of 1!

Performing a Class 3 solo and earning a bronze medal: Jazmine Castillo and Stephen Poteet.

Performing a Class 2 solo and earning a silver medal: Braden Simpson and Tydarion Jefferson.

Performing a Class 1 solo and earning a Gold medal: Brodi Kirker.