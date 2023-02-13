Houston County Basketball Teams Playing Hard into Playoffs

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Another basketball season is heading towards the playoffs with several Houston County teams playing hard to secure a spot and some riding a wave of wins into the playoffs. Other teams battled hard coming close but were edged out in close battles. In order to stagger the playoff games and to allow the fans to attend as many as possible, the girls teams are a week or so ahead of the boys. Basketball playoffs are different from other sports with the games organized on an almost week-to-week basis. The Messenger will be updating the places, days and times of those games as we move deeper and the schedule and those games are announced.

In the meantime, here is a rundown of how where the teams in Houston County stand:

Crockett – The Lady Bulldogs are tied with New Waverly for second place now in 3A Region 3 District 3 play with a game set between the two Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in Huntsville. The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season 11-2 in district play and an overall 17-11 in all games played this year. If the girls win, they will take on West Brook. Game day and time unknown as of press time but will be played in Navasota.

The boys are first in their district with an 11-1 record in district play after winning their last 10 consecutive games. After winning with big numbers in most of their recent games, the Bulldogs had a close win over Tarkington Feb. 7 with a final score of 58-53. The boys had a close win overTrinity Friday night with a final score of 58-53. They will next take on district rival New Waverly Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:15 p.m. at home.

Lovelady – The Lovelady Lions continue their roar with a 10-0 record in district play and 20-14 overall. A look at their last three games will give you some idea how these young ladies are playing this year. They beat Leon 56-29, came back the next week to defeat the Sandiettes 82-18 and dominated Centerville 70-20. Their first playoff game will come against Cayuga next Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in Rusk. The winner of that game will move on to face an opponent as yet undetermined as of press time.

The Lovelady boys are in fourth place in 2A Region 3 district 20 as the Lions have gone an even 4-4 in district play. After a recent loss to Centerville, (57-37) the Lions need to win their last two games to keep their playoff birth going. They played Latexo in Latexo Friday night winning 72-59. Their last game of the regular season will be another away game against Groveton Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Grapeland – While the Sandiettes will have to wait until next year to work to the playoffs, the boys are 7-1 so far in district games and ranked second in 2A Region 3 district 20. They are 23-9 in overall play. The Sandies have racked up some impressive wins this year including convincing wins over district and Houston County rival Lovelady. The boys handily defeated Leon with a score of 70-31 this Tuesday and faced off Groveton in a hometown district matchup with a final score of 79-47. The Sandies too finish their regular season just in time for Valentine’s Day with the last game at home against Centerville Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:15 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]