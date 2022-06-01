PWFAA Heats Up Summer

Summer Lightnin’ Series Starts This Friday

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The calendar may not say summer yet, but the temperature outside begs to differ. Throw in a bolt of Summer Lightnin’ and you have the makings of one hot season ahead for the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA).

The Summer Lightnin’ Series returns this week and the opening act is both cold as ice and hot blooded at the same time. It’s Double Vision, a Foreigner tribute band.

The concert begins at 8 pm at the Davy Crockett Memorial Park’s newly renovated green stage, located on 5th & Anson in Crockett! SAL’s Kettle Korn will be available. Coolers, lawn chairs and tailgating allowed!

On June 6, the Jim Jeffries Summer Arts Workshop gets under way featuring clay sculpting, jewelry making and painting. The cost is $75 per student and the workshop runs until June 10 between the hours of 1 pm and 5 pm.

The arts workshop is for students between second and eighth grades and will be taught at the First United Methodist Church.

The Summer Lightnin’ returns on June 17 as Wishbone Haze blazes into town for a repeat performance of bluesy rock and roll.

On Monday, June 20 the PWFAA will host the Missoula Children’s Theater auditions for a performance of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The auditions are for local students grades two through 12. The auditions begin at 10 am and after a week of rehearsals, a performance will be given at 2 pm on Saturday, June 25.

Now, if you’ll listen to what the man says and jet back in time by a day, you will be able to catch the final performance of the Summer Lighnin’ series as Band on the Run, the Beatles and Beyond takes you on a magical mystery tour.

Not to outdo themselves, but the PWFAA has some kinda wonderful finish to the summer as they will host Grand Funk Railroad on August, 26 at 7:30 pm.

For more information on the above listed events please call the PWFAA at 936-544-4276 or visit their website at www.pwfaa.org.

Enjoy your summer!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.