Sheriff’s Retirement Reception Cancelled

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A reception to celebrate the retirement of Houston County Sheriff Darrell Bobbitt has been cancelled.

An e-mail received from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office stated, “With everything going on we will not be having the reception day for the Sheriff.”

Originally scheduled for March 25, the retirement celebration was a “… time set aside for the citizens of Houston County to come by and wish Sheriff Darrel Bobbitt well in his retirement. If he has touched your life in any way, please come by and tell him or drop off a note to thank him! He has served Houston County well in his 19 plus years as Sheriff,” a March 13 statement from the HCSO indicated.

Sheriff Bobbitt’s last day will be March 31. Due to the reception cancellation, local residents are now being encouraged to call or to send a note or a card. The mailing address is 700A South 4th, Crockett, Texas 75835

“We appreciate anything you can help do,” HCSO Administrative Assistant Mary Jordan stated. “He has served as Sheriff longer than any other person in Houston County and has done so much for the Sheriff’s Office and county relationships.”

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.