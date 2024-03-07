Crockett FFA Rabbits Invade Houston Rodeo!
Rabbits from Crockett FFA taking the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by storm.
Wave 1:
Erick Antonio – 1st in Class/Best in Variety with his Flemish Giant Doe he also exhibited a Buck.
Davieyana Ball, Mia Davis and Sherlyn Garcia exhibited their Champagnes while Shelby Collins showed her Californian
Kasey Braun received 3rd and 5th in class with her polish rabbits, and 1st with her Netherland dwarf.
Zoey Ortega – 2nd in class Netherland dwarf
Jennifer Mendez – 2nd in class Netherland dwarf
Hannah Bertrand – 11th in class Jersey Wooly
Shelby Collins – 4th in class mini Rex
Tiara Simmons – 2nd in class mini satin
Zy’Tavious – 5th in class mini satin
Lilliana Gomez Mancilla – 4th in class mini satin
Diana Gomez Mancilla, Tiara Platt, Gianella Ureña, Sherlyn Garcia, Nicholas Camacho, and Creanshia Bean also exhibited their rabbits in wave 2.
*All Mini Satins were bred by Crockett FFA member Diana Gomez Mancilla!*
Wave 3:
Jeremiah Kellum – 2nd in class Tan
Jasmine Bird – 2nd in class Velveteen Lop