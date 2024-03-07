Crockett FFA Rabbits Invade Houston Rodeo!

Rabbits from Crockett FFA taking the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by storm.

Wave 1:

Erick Antonio – 1st in Class/Best in Variety with his Flemish Giant Doe he also exhibited a Buck.

Davieyana Ball, Mia Davis and Sherlyn Garcia exhibited their Champagnes while Shelby Collins showed her Californian

Wave 2:

Kasey Braun received 3rd and 5th in class with her polish rabbits, and 1st with her Netherland dwarf.

Zoey Ortega – 2nd in class Netherland dwarf

Jennifer Mendez – 2nd in class Netherland dwarf

Hannah Bertrand – 11th in class Jersey Wooly

Shelby Collins – 4th in class mini Rex

Tiara Simmons – 2nd in class mini satin

Zy’Tavious – 5th in class mini satin

Lilliana Gomez Mancilla – 4th in class mini satin

Diana Gomez Mancilla, Tiara Platt, Gianella Ureña, Sherlyn Garcia, Nicholas Camacho, and Creanshia Bean also exhibited their rabbits in wave 2.

*All Mini Satins were bred by Crockett FFA member Diana Gomez Mancilla!*

Wave 3:

Jeremiah Kellum – 2nd in class Tan

Jasmine Bird – 2nd in class Velveteen Lop