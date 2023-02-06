Eight Lovelady Athletes Named to All-Texas Football Team
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
LOVELADY – The Lovelady football team went 5-0 in district play this year and 12-1 for the season making it deep into the playoffs before ending another amazing season. It was announced this week that eight Lions were named to the All-Texas football team:
- 2nd Team Offense- Shaun Easterling
- 2nd Team Defense-Cody Davis
- 3rd Team Special Teams-Skylar Pipkin
Honorable Mention:
- RB Dayvian Skinner
- LB Brandon Fry
- LB Landen LeBlanc
- OL Erik Castillo
- Returner JJ Crawford
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]