Eight Lovelady Athletes Named to All-Texas Football Team

ByGreg Ritchie

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY –  The Lovelady football team went 5-0 in district play this year and 12-1 for the season making it deep into the playoffs before ending another amazing season. It was announced this week that eight Lions were named to the All-Texas football team:

  • 2nd Team Offense- Shaun Easterling
  • 2nd Team Defense-Cody Davis
  • 3rd Team Special Teams-Skylar Pipkin

Honorable Mention:

  • RB Dayvian Skinner
  • LB Brandon Fry
  • LB Landen LeBlanc
  • OL Erik Castillo
  • Returner JJ Crawford

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]

