Eight Lovelady Athletes Named to All-Texas Football Team

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady football team went 5-0 in district play this year and 12-1 for the season making it deep into the playoffs before ending another amazing season. It was announced this week that eight Lions were named to the All-Texas football team:

2nd Team Offense- Shaun Easterling

2nd Team Defense-Cody Davis

3rd Team Special Teams-Skylar Pipkin

Honorable Mention:

RB Dayvian Skinner

LB Brandon Fry

LB Landen LeBlanc

OL Erik Castillo

Returner JJ Crawford

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]