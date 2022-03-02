67th Annual Lovelady Calf Show Deemed a Huge Success

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Calf Show and Sale is one of the most unique cattle shows in the United States. Established in 1956 by H. T. Deaton – the Lovelady FFA Advisor at the time – the show is now in its 67th year.

According to Dustin Perry and Cody Kyle, the current Lovelady ISD FFA Advisors, “The annual Lovelady Calf show was a huge success. There is not a show in the country that is enriched with more history and tradition. The only way this show can be successful is the support from the community. We are overwhelmed by the support and are very thankful for everyone that bought or added on to the calf show.”

One thing that makes the show unique is the participants raise their own corn and create their own feed. Another factor that makes the show unique is the overwhelming community support, not just from Lovelady, but from all over the East Texas area.

This year’s 2022 Lovelady Calf Show Grand Champion prize was awarded to Hanna Huffstuttler and her calf was purchased by Non-Typical Pipeline.

Codee Biedrzycki’s calf was selected as the Reserve Grand Champion and was purchased by Husky Trailers.

In third place was Haven Prager, with a calf purchased by Lovelady State Bank, Crockett Construction, and Mike Broxson.

Allie Dawsey’s calf placed fourth and was purchased by 65th Buyers Group. Shelby Pugh’s calf placed fifth and was purchased by Broxson Hardware & Construction while Keivon Skinner’s calf finished in sixth place and was purchased by Non-Typical Pipeline.

Matthew McFarland’s calf finished in seventh place and was purchased by Pat and Helen Perry, Matt and Deidra Doherty, and Leslie Patrick. Holli Seidel’s calf finished eighth and was purchased by Doug Musgrove while Terrelle Easterling’s calf finished ninth and was purchased by Non-Typical Pipeline and East Fork Performance Services, LLC.

Hanna Huffstuttler and Keivon Skinner were presented with Showmanship Buckles while the essay contest winners were Holli Seidel, Haven Prager, Hanna Huffstuttler and Keivon Skinner.

The essay contest was sponsored by Trademark Genetics – Main & Sullivan Family.

The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, as well as the third through ninth place buckles were sponsored by J. McMillian Enterprises, LLC. The Showmanship buckles were sponsored by the Bruce and Lawanna Monk and family.

