Several Injured in Two-Car Accident Near Lovelady

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger received reports of stopped traffic along SH 19 between Crockett and Lovelady. Upon further investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety was able to provide an update on that situation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 19, near County Road 4015, that occurred Monday, October 31, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:42 p.m., a 2015 Toyota passenger car was traveling north, followed by a 2019 Ford SUV. It is reported that the passenger car slowed to make a left turn into the rest area when the driver of the SUV failed to control her speed and struck the rear of the passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 53-year-old Julie Sykes of Pickton and one adult passenger, identified as 48-year-old Charles Pearson, were both transported to Crockett ER for treatment. There were three child passengers within the vehicle, a 10-year-old and a 3-year-old were both transported to Crockett ER for treatment, and a 5-year-old was life flighted to Hermann Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 74-year-old Donna Mims of Lovelady, was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com