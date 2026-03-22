Houston County News Podcast 3/22/2026
A longer than usual episode this week of Houston County News, but packed with local goodness!
Our main interview this week is with KJ Johnson, finally back in town after months in the hospital, as we talk about his near death experience and coming back home, and back from the brink.
We see exclusive video from the termination of the Crockett Housing Authority Executive Director
We see the Crockett City Council debate fireworks for the Fourth of July
We meet some of our Houston County Fair Ambassadors:
Kendall Hickson
Katherine Allen
Cleavie Allen
Shawna Merchant
Natalie Hopkins
Brayden Barron
Mia Davis
Sherlyn Garcia
Diana Gomez
Enjoy your Sunday and the rest of your week and thank you for watching!