Houston County News Podcast 3/22/2026

A longer than usual episode this week of Houston County News, but packed with local goodness!

Our main interview this week is with KJ Johnson, finally back in town after months in the hospital, as we talk about his near death experience and coming back home, and back from the brink.

We see exclusive video from the termination of the Crockett Housing Authority Executive Director

We see the Crockett City Council debate fireworks for the Fourth of July

We meet some of our Houston County Fair Ambassadors:

Kendall Hickson

Katherine Allen

Cleavie Allen

Shawna Merchant

Natalie Hopkins

Brayden Barron

Mia Davis

Sherlyn Garcia

Diana Gomez

Enjoy your Sunday and the rest of your week and thank you for watching!