Houston County Back Under a Burn Ban

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The temperatures may have dropped, but the weather is as dry as it was this past summer, causing Houston County Judge Jim Lovell to issue another burn ban in the county, effective immediately.

Lovell consulted with Heath Murff – Coordinator of the Houston County Office of Emergency Management – who advised reinstating the burn ban.

“We reached our drought index number again,” Lovell said. “This cold front came in dry – and there is no rain in the forecast for ten days. We began to see more fires. Our local volunteer fire departments are getting more calls, so we instituted the burn ban.”

Lovell said the county will take the matter up again in the next Commissioner’s Court meeting to either extend or rescind the ban depending on the conditions at that time. Commissioner’s Court usually meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

